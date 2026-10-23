Sick Leave: One Billion Euros in Savings to Find, Will Employees Risk Losing Benefits?

The rules for sick leave compensation could soon change. Starting Thursday, October 29, 2026, unions and employer organizations will begin negotiations to find one billion euros in annual savings. The government aims to slow the growth of Health Insurance expenses, but several proposed measures could have direct consequences on the income of employees on sick leave.

The government of Sébastien Lecornu is tackling one of the fastest-growing Social Security expense items: sick leave. According to data provided by the Ministry of Labor, 9.1 million sick leaves were compensated in 2025, a 10% increase compared to 2019. Their cost reached 17.9 billion euros for Health Insurance, including leaves related to work accidents and occupational diseases. In response to this increase, the executive aims to achieve two billion euros in savings in 2027, including one billion through a reform negotiated with social partners. The Minister of Labor, Jean-Pierre Farandou, sent a letter on October 7 to union and employer organizations, asking them to present structural solutions by December 19. A first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, mainly to define the method and schedule of discussions.

The negotiations will notably bring together CGT, CFDT, Force Ouvrière, CFTC, CFE-CGC, and the main employer organizations, including Medef, U2P, and Les Entrepreneurs. Several particularly sensitive topics are already among the areas of reflection: the duration of compensation, the ceiling of daily allowances, salary supplements paid by employers, and strengthening controls. The government also wants to better prevent long-term sick leaves and facilitate employees’ return to work. Jean-Pierre Farandou notably defended the idea of less protecting short leaves to better support long leaves. This approach could modify current coverage rules, especially for employees facing illnesses requiring a few days of absence. At this stage, no final decision has been made.

Daily Allowances, Waiting Periods: What Could Change for Employees

The main concern is a possible reduction in amounts paid during sick leave. Currently, private sector employees meeting the required conditions can receive daily allowances from Health Insurance, generally calculated based on 50% of the reference daily wage, up to a regulatory ceiling. A waiting period of three days usually applies before payments begin, except in certain cases. Depending on collective agreements and professional situations, the employer may also provide partial or full salary continuation. A change in the ceiling, coverage duration, or employer supplements could therefore affect the actual income received by some employees. Extending the waiting period could also penalize people facing short-term leaves, but such a measure has not been officially decided within this negotiation.

The other aspect concerns the fight against leaves deemed abusive and absenteeism considered atypical. The government wants to strengthen coordination between treating physicians, Health Insurance medical advisors, and occupational doctors. It also intends to better identify companies with abnormally high absence rates. However, this approach raises an important question: how to distinguish fraud from real health problems, especially when absences are linked to difficult working conditions, musculoskeletal disorders, or professional burnout? Repeated leaves do not automatically constitute abuse. For unions, the challenge will be to avoid that the search for savings results in reduced protection for sick employees. Employer organizations will need to examine the financial consequences of possible changes to salary supplements.

A Tight Schedule and One Billion Euros in Savings Expected by 2027

Social partners have less than two months to reach a compromise. The first meeting on October 29 should mainly set the working methods before addressing concrete measures in subsequent meetings. The schedule is particularly tight as the government expects proposals before December 19, while the Social Security financing bill for 2027 continues its parliamentary review. In his letter, Jean-Pierre Farandou warned that in the absence of an agreement, the executive could take the necessary regulatory measures to achieve the set objective. This prospect limits the maneuvering room of unions and employer organizations, called upon to find solutions themselves to reduce expenses without excessively degrading employee coverage.

Beyond the budgetary issue, this reform could durably change the balance of the French sick leave compensation system. The government defends the need to control a rapidly growing expense to preserve Social Security funding. But reducing benefits or tightening coverage conditions could also lead some employees to return to work before full recovery, especially those with low incomes or limited supplementary protection. Conversely, better prevention of occupational risks and more effective support for long-term sick people could reduce expenses without systematically cutting rights. The entire difficulty of the negotiations will be to determine where to make savings: on benefits paid, prescription practices, controls, or the very causes of sick leave. For the millions of employees concerned each year, decisions made by December could have very concrete consequences as early as 2027.