POLITICS

“He Tarnished His Office”: Two Years Suspended Sentence and Five Years Ineligibility Requested Against Sébastien Delogu

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“He has tarnished his office”: Two-year suspended prison sentence and five-year ban from holding public office requested against Sébastien Delogu
“He has tarnished his office”: Two-year suspended prison sentence and five-year ban from holding public office requested against Sébastien Delogu

La France insoumise MP Sébastien Delogu faces a heavy judicial sanction. Tried this Wednesday, October 21, before the Marseille criminal court for sharing on social media private documents stolen from a business leader, the Bouches-du-Rhône representative saw the prosecution request two years suspended prison sentence, a €10,000 fine, and five years of ineligibility with provisional enforcement. Prosecutor Audrey Jouaneton denounced acts « of extreme seriousness, » stating that the parliamentarian had « tarnished the office » of deputy.

The case dates back to September 2024, amid a social conflict within Laser Propreté, a cleaning company operating notably at Marseille’s Saint-Charles station. Personal documents belonging to its director, Isidore Aragones, former Marseille bar president and former local Crif president, were stolen from the company’s premises. A few days later, Sébastien Delogu shared several of these documents on Instagram, including correspondences mentioning a planned trip to Israel and the entrepreneur’s support for the Israeli army. Isidore Aragones claims these posts exposed him to threats and made him a target.

Delogu apologizes, prosecution demands exemplary sanction

Before the court, Sébastien Delogu initially invoked his right to silence before apologizing. The deputy explained he was « poorly advised » and acted « in urgency, » without further detailing his motivations. The prosecutor condemned a politicization of the social conflict and considered that the posts contributed to stigmatizing the entrepreneur due to his belonging to the Jewish community. The defense contested this interpretation, denouncing a prosecution amounting, in their view, to a « political execution. »

The stakes are now considerable for Sébastien Delogu’s political future. If the court imposes an ineligibility sentence with provisional enforcement, it could take effect even before all appeals are exhausted, according to applicable rules.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

See all articles by Radouan Kourak

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