Appointed as Special Advisor to the Beninese President for Culture, Media, and National Visibility, the former host of “Couleurs tropicales” carries an ambition that extends his commitment to Africa. With Bénin Influence, Claudy Siar aims to showcase the country’s talents, mobilize diasporas, and build lasting international relationships.

For decades, his voice has accompanied African artists and carried their music across the Francophone world. Claudy Siar now dedicates this experience to Benin. Appointed on June 3, 2026, by President Romuald Wadagni, the radio and television personality was entrusted with a mission at the presidency: to contribute to the country’s cultural influence and strengthen its visibility. This responsibility aligns with the two guiding themes of his career: defending African cultures and fostering closer ties between the continent and its diasporas.

For Benin, this choice is clearly advantageous. Claudy Siar knows the media, their audiences, and how cultural creation can cross borders. His career has also allowed him to build relationships with artists and cultural actors across Africa. This knowledge of people, works, and distribution channels is an asset for a mission where the ability to tell a country’s story is as important as fostering connections.

“Act, Speak, Build”: A Collective Ambition

Claud Siar frames the mission of Bénin Influence around three verbs: “act, speak, build.” In his address to the Beninese people, he outlines a division of roles: the State acts, while his team focuses on telling the country’s realities, promoting its progress, and building bridges with the outside world. The ambition is to give Benin a greater role in African and international cultural and media exchanges, relying on what its inhabitants have to share.

This approach reached a milestone on September 14, when Claudy Siar presented the main orientations of Bénin Influence to President Romuald Wadagni at the Marina Palace. Although the details of this roadmap were not made public in the communication accompanying this meeting, the audience places his work in direct dialogue with the presidency. It also gives an institutional expression to the ambition he has defended since his appointment.

His speech places Beninese people themselves at the center, whether they live in the country or abroad. Claudy Siar also calls on Afro-descendants to take part in this dynamic. “Your individual successes for Benin are collective victories,” he states. This phrase summarizes a generous conception of national influence: every success can help make the country known and broaden its horizons. This desire to involve citizens gives Bénin Influence a mobilizing dimension beyond mere institutional discourse.

A Commitment Nourished by a Personal History

For Claudy Siar, this mission meets an intimate story. In his interview on TV5MONDE, posted online on September 25, he explains that he has frequented Benin since 1991. Having become Beninese, this man of Guadeloupean origin describes his connection with the country as a return to an essential part of his identity. He claims his African identity while embracing the European and Indian heritage of his Caribbean history. “Benin heals us from certain historical traumas,” he confides in this exchange.

This attachment sheds light on the conviction with which he now defends his mission. On the set, Claudy Siar emphasizes national pride, the promotion of the country’s languages, and the transmission of memory. In his view, influence also begins with how a population sees itself. Making Benin known thus requires fully recognizing its cultural and human resources, then giving them the means to reach other audiences.

By joining the presidential team, Claudy Siar opens a new chapter in a longstanding commitment. His media experience, familiarity with the continent, and personal history give a particular coherence to this responsibility. With Bénin Influence, he carries an ambitious promise: to put this experience at the service of a country he has chosen to make his own, and to invite others to participate in its future. “Benin inspires, Benin attracts, Benin influences,” he summarizes. It is now up to him to give this conviction its full scope.