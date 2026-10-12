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Budget 2027: Socialists Aim to Reject the Bill as Early as Tuesday, Pressure Lecornu

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2027 Budget: Socialists want to reject the bill as early as Tuesday and are putting Lecornu under pressure
2027 Budget: Socialists want to reject the bill as early as Tuesday and are putting Lecornu under pressure

The government could face a major setback right at the start of the 2027 budget review at the National Assembly. Socialist deputies confirmed on Monday, October 12, their intention to support a preliminary rejection motion even before discussing the articles of the finance bill. They criticize Sébastien Lecornu for not making any significant changes to his draft, despite repeated calls for compromise from the Socialist Party.

Estelle Mercier, responsible for budgetary issues for the Socialist group, believes the government has not addressed the main demands of her camp. The PS notably calls for increased contributions from the highest wealth holders and large companies, while contesting several proposed savings on social benefits and public services. The socialists had already asked the Prime Minister to present a corrective letter before the parliamentary debates began.

The RN vote could be decisive

The preliminary rejection motion is an important parliamentary tool. If it obtains a majority of votes, the National Assembly will reject the finance bill in first reading without detailed examination of its articles. The bill will then continue its parliamentary process in the Senate, placing the government in a politically delicate situation.

The stance of the Rassemblement National will be closely watched. Marine Le Pen’s party has presented its own counter-budget and criticizes the financial trajectory proposed by the executive. A convergence of votes between left-wing deputies and those of the RN could enable the motion’s adoption, without there being a political agreement between these groups.

For Sébastien Lecornu, the stakes go beyond the budget calendar alone. The government seeks to pass a bill providing for about 54 billion euros in effort and a public deficit reduced to 5% of GDP in 2027. But the opposition contests the chosen measures, while financial markets monitor France’s ability to restore its accounts.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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