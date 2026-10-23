Gemma De Filippis, the entrepreneur who puts people at the heart of recruitment between Switzerland and Italy

At the head of Point Service SA and 1academy, Gemma De Filippis has established herself in the human resources sector in Italian-speaking Switzerland. Recruitment, business support, professional training, and skills development: this executive based in Ticino advocates a vision of entrepreneurship founded on human relationships, knowledge transfer, and adaptation to labor market changes. Her career illustrates the growing role of women entrepreneurs in business services.

In a job market where companies seek to recruit quickly without compromising the quality of applications, Gemma De Filippis has chosen to make human resources the core of her professional activity. Based in Lugano, Switzerland, she has been working for several years in advising entrepreneurs, personnel search and selection, as well as temporary and permanent recruitment. She is notably associated with Point Service SA, a company active in the canton of Ticino, and 1academy, specialized in professional training. Her approach is based on a conviction: a company does not develop solely through its financial results but also through its ability to identify, support, and advance the people who make it up. In a region located on the border with Italy, where economic exchanges and professional travel are particularly significant, this expertise meets the needs of companies facing recruitment and employee retention challenges.

Gemma De Filippis’s career is notably linked to the development of Point Service. In an interview granted to the Swiss media Ticino Welcome in September 2020, she explained having taken over the company four years earlier, with the ambition to modernize its practices while maintaining a strong human dimension. She already advocated a conception of recruitment that goes beyond simply matching a job offer with an application. In her view, the activity had to be based on a deep understanding of companies’ needs and a lasting relationship with their leaders. This orientation notably led her to develop an extended availability service designed to respond to urgent personnel requests. In certain sectors, such as construction or activities requiring rapid replacements, this responsiveness is an essential challenge. For the executive, service quality depends as much on team organization as on understanding her clients’ daily realities.

From recruitment to training, a broad vision of human resources

Throughout her career, Gemma De Filippis has also given significant importance to training. Through 1academy, she focuses on developing technical and behavioral skills, as well as supporting professionals in their career evolution. This activity addresses a difficulty regularly encountered by companies: finding candidates who immediately possess all the required skills. Faced with this situation, training can be a complementary lever to recruitment, enabling employees to progress and companies to adapt their human resources to their needs. In 2023, 1academy notably organized a meeting in Lugano dedicated to Generation Z and intergenerational relations in the professional world. Gemma De Filippis defended the idea that age and experience diversity can be an asset for organizations, provided it is properly supported.

This focus on skills takes place in a context of labor market transformation. Companies must deal with the digitization of many jobs, evolving employee expectations, and recruitment difficulties in certain professions. Younger generations often place particular importance on work-life balance, career advancement prospects, and the meaning given to their activity. Experienced employees, for their part, possess knowledge and know-how that can play a decisive role in skills transfer. For human resources specialists, the challenge is to reconcile these different expectations without systematically opposing generations. Gemma De Filippis’s activity is precisely at this intersection between recruitment, business consulting, and professional development.

LinkedIn, leadership, and entrepreneurship: a leader who shares her experience

Gemma De Filippis also uses LinkedIn as a space for reflection on professional life. Followed by several thousand people, she regularly publishes texts devoted to responsibility, entrepreneurial decisions, strategy, and leadership. In July 2026, she notably addressed the sometimes invisible weight of responsibilities assumed by leaders. The following month, she dedicated a post to the ability to make decisions without always waiting for ideal conditions. In September, she reflected on how difficult experiences can contribute to personal and professional growth. These statements outline a vision of management that is not limited to commercial objectives but also takes into account human relationships and individual choices.

The use of digital tools is another aspect of her career. As early as 2020, in her interview with Ticino Welcome, she explained having transformed her way of developing business relationships thanks to LinkedIn and an approach called “Modern Selling.” This method notably consists of using professional networks to identify new partners, develop exchanges, and better present a company’s skills. She then highlighted the travel cost savings that remote meetings could allow, without considering that physical meetings should disappear. This approach demonstrates a willingness to integrate new tools into traditional consulting and recruitment practices. It also illustrates how small and medium-sized business leaders can use their digital presence to develop their professional visibility.

Between Ticino and Italy, prospects for companies

The geographical situation of Ticino occupies a special place in the activity of recruitment professionals. An Italian-speaking Swiss canton, it maintains close economic relations with northern Italian regions. Companies there seek varied profiles, sometimes in a recruitment pool that goes beyond national borders. This proximity implies taking into account different social regulations, distinct salary levels, and professional expectations that are not always identical. Agencies specialized in temporary and permanent work thus play an intermediary role between employers’ needs and candidates’ projects. For entrepreneurs, using these structures can facilitate certain personnel searches, especially when the requested skills are difficult to identify or when needs evolve rapidly.

Gemma De Filippis’s career thus illustrates a conception of entrepreneurship based on several complementary activities. Through Point Service and 1academy, she operates in fields that address the same issue: enabling companies to find the necessary skills while supporting individuals’ professional development. Her public activity on LinkedIn extends this approach by addressing leadership, responsibility, and organizational transformation issues. In an economic environment where digital tools and artificial intelligence take an increasing place in recruitment processes, the human dimension remains a central subject. The career of this entrepreneur based in Lugano reminds us that an organization’s success also relies on the quality of the relationships it builds with its employees, candidates, and partners.