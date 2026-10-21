Nationwide outage at Orange and Sosh: thousands of French deprived of calls, SMS, and mobile Internet

A major outage is affecting Orange's mobile network this Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Since late morning, thousands of subscribers of the incumbent operator and its Sosh brand have been experiencing significant difficulties making calls, sending text messages, or accessing the internet via 4G and 5G. The disruptions are affecting numerous regions of France, including Île -de-France , Hauts-de-France, Brittany, and Occitanie. Orange has confirmed the incident and assures that its technical teams are working to restore services as quickly as possible.

The first malfunctions were reported around 11:20 AM on the Downdetector platform, which tracks outages reported by users. In less than an hour, reports multiplied, reaching nearly 12,000 by noon. From Paris to Marseille , via Lyon, Lille, Bordeaux, and Toulouse, many customers found themselves with a "No service" message on their phones. Some could no longer make calls or send messages, while others experienced intermittent connectivity. Sosh subscribers were also affected, as the brand uses Orange's infrastructure. Fixed internet connections, particularly fiber optic, appeared to be generally less affected, although some isolated disruptions were reported.

Orange acknowledges the incident, but its origin remains unknown.

Faced with a growing number of complaints, Orange confirmed it was experiencing significant technical difficulties. "This incident is severely disrupting calls, texts, and mobile services for some customers," the operator stated in a press release. Its teams are working to identify the source of the malfunction and to gradually restore the network. As of 4:00 PM, no official cause or precise time for a return to normal service had been announced. Some subscribers did, however, begin to regain signal during the day, but this did not confirm a complete restoration of service.

This outage is also causing difficulties for people who rely on their phones for their daily or professional lives. Subscribers report being unable to contact loved ones, use their banking apps, or access their digital documents. While waiting for the network to be restored, users with a Wi-Fi connection can use messaging apps and internet calling. Some phones also support Wi-Fi calling, provided this feature is available and operational. For emergencies, 112 can use another available mobile network, when technical conditions permit.

The incident affects an operator that had approximately 21,6 million mobile customers in France at the end of June.