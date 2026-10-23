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Trappes Terrorist Attack: Pengo Bossio Wangi, 26, French MMA Hope, Is the Killed Victim

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Trappes terrorist attack: Pengo Bossio Wangi, 26, a promising French MMA fighter, was killed.
Trappes terrorist attack: Pengo Bossio Wangi, 26, a promising French MMA fighter, was killed.

The young man killed on Friday, October 23, in the terrorist attack in Trappes, in Yvelines, has been identified. He is Pengo Bossio Wangi, 26, a mixed martial arts (MMA) enthusiast who dreamed of becoming a professional fighter. According to information from Le Parisien, the young athlete trained several times a week at the Atch Academy in Aubervilliers, Seine-Saint-Denis. His passing has caused strong emotion among his circle and within his club, where he was appreciated for his commitment and good humor.

Pengo Bossio Wangi devoted a large part of his free time to his passion for combat sports. At the Atch Academy, he regularly worked to improve and reach his goal: to have a career in professional MMA. His coach describes him as a particularly sociable young man, always smiling and liked by his training partners. “He always had a smile and talked to everyone,” he told Le Parisien. Behind the determined athlete, his loved ones describe a warm young man whose ambitions were brutally cut short.

A young athlete cut down in a terrorist attack

On Friday morning, Pengo Bossio Wangi lost his life during the attack that occurred in Trappes and the neighboring town of La Verrière. An armed man opened fire on several people, also injuring others, before being apprehended by law enforcement. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the investigation, which notably concerns a possible racist or religious motive. Emmanuel Macron expressed the Nation’s support for the victims and their families.

The death of Pengo Bossio Wangi puts a face to this attack that deeply shocked the residents of Yvelines. At only 26 years old, the young man still had many sporting and personal projects. His coach and partners at the Atch Academy lose a member of their community, while his family must face a sudden loss.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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