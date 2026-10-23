Interviews Presidential 2027

Presidential 2027: Thanks to Ménard, Retailleau and Lisnard negotiate a single candidacy, the prospect of a primary takes shape

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Presidential election 2027: Thanks to Ménard, Retailleau and Lisnard are negotiating a single candidacy; the possibility of a primary election is taking shape.
Presidential election 2027: Thanks to Ménard, Retailleau and Lisnard are negotiating a single candidacy; the possibility of a primary election is taking shape.

Bruno Retailleau and David Lisnard are seeking common ground for the 2027 presidential election. Gathered on Wednesday, October 21 around a lunch organized at the initiative of Béziers mayor Robert Ménard, the two right-wing leaders discussed the possibility of presenting a joint candidacy. This hypothesis was confirmed Thursday morning by Geoffroy Didier, spokesperson for Bruno Retailleau, as the multiplication of right-wing contenders raises concerns six months before the presidential vote.

The rapprochement between the president of Les Républicains and the mayor of Cannes occurs in a context of electoral competition with the Rassemblement national, but also with candidates from the central bloc. Bruno Retailleau and David Lisnard share several positions on reducing public spending, security, and immigration, while defending different approaches on political strategy and candidate designation. According to Geoffroy Didier, the two men considered it necessary to seek a solution to avoid the dispersion of candidacies.

A primary now on the table

Robert Ménard, who initiated this meeting, indicated that organizing a primary had been discussed during the talks. David Lisnard is favorable to this method, which he sees as a way to differentiate contenders and give democratic legitimacy to the chosen candidate. Bruno Retailleau, until now more reserved, would now be willing to discuss it, without having accepted a schedule or precise rules.

Discussions notably focus on the scope of voters called to participate, registration conditions, and the possibility of involving other right-wing personalities. These issues remain sensitive as they could profoundly alter the balances between Les Républicains, Nouvelle Énergie, and potential partners.

Éric Ciotti asks them to join Marine Le Pen

This rapprochement attempt comes as Éric Ciotti, president of the Union of Rights for the Republic and ally of the RN, calls on the two leaders to give up their ambitions to support Marine Le Pen. The deputy from Alpes-Maritimes believes that the different right-wing sensitivities should unite behind the Rassemblement national candidate rather than present several competing candidacies.

However, Bruno Retailleau and David Lisnard defend their political autonomy. Their lunch with Robert Ménard reflects a willingness to dialogue but does not constitute a definitive electoral agreement.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

See all articles by Radouan Kourak

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