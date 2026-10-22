“I Was Threatened with Death Every Day for 7 Years”: Marlène Schiappa Reveals Her Ordeal in a Shocking Documentary Airing This Thursday Night on Téva

For nearly 7 years, Marlène Schiappa claims to have been the daily target of death threats, insults, and hate campaigns on the Internet. The former minister recounts the violence she endured in La Meute en réseau, a documentary airing this Thursday at 9 p.m. on Téva. She describes relentless harassment, humiliating photomontages, and threats that also affected her family.

Daily Death Threats and Hundreds of Complaints

Marlène Schiappa recounts living under constant pressure during her years in government. From 2017 to 2023, she, who notably served as Secretary of State in charge of Equality between Women and Men, received thousands of hateful messages. Sexist insults, death threats, attacks on her appearance, and degrading photomontages marked her daily life.

Some posts altered her face to place it on nude bodies or humiliating images. Others contained threats of physical violence. The former minister explains that these attacks far exceeded political criticism to become genuine intimidation campaigns.

The scale of the phenomenon became clearer to her after leaving the government. While moving, Marlène Schiappa says she found between 20 and 30 binders containing hundreds of complaints filed against her harassers. Despite the legal means available to her as a political figure, the attacks continued for years.

Her Family Also Threatened: « I Forbade My Children from Going on Social Networks »

Cyberharassment also impacted Marlène Schiappa’s family life. The former minister explains that her grandmother called her in tears after discovering messages online announcing her death. She also feared her children would face this hatred, especially at their school.

« I forbade my children from going on social networks », she says. This prohibition was due to the fear that her daughters would encounter insults or be personally targeted because of her political role.

Threats sometimes went beyond screens. In an interview dedicated to violence against women and her political commitment, Marlène Schiappa had already recounted that about forty individuals showed up at her home during the Yellow Vests crisis. According to her testimony, these people tried to break down her door while uttering death threats, waking her children in the middle of the night.

Sexual Photomontages, Insults, and Humiliations: Constant Violence

Beyond explicit threats, Marlène Schiappa describes a daily accumulation of attacks aimed at belittling her. Some internet users created doctored sexual images, while others sent messages encouraging her to die or commit suicide.

This repetition eventually caused a deep feeling of shame. The former minister explains that sometimes she no longer wanted to open her phone, fearing to discover new insults. She also feared that her close ones would come across these posts.

In the documentary, she reflects on this paradoxical feeling: although she understood the mechanisms of cyberharassment and had means to defend herself, she herself suffered the psychological consequences of these attacks. Her testimony also aims to draw attention to anonymous victims, often lacking legal and media support.

Marlène Schiappa also recounted being a victim of sexual assault while she was a minister. During a show hosted by Jordan De Luxe, she explained that a media personality had tried to forcibly kiss her in her office. She decided to make this episode public several years after the facts.

Marlène Schiappa Denounces the Trade of Hate on the Internet

The former minister also accuses certain digital platforms of profiting from conflicts and hateful content. In her book La Machosphère, published on January 21, 2026, by Fayard, she describes masculinist communities, misogynistic networks, and mechanisms that promote harassment campaigns.

According to her, aggressive posts generate many reactions, which favor their circulation and prolong time spent on social networks. Insults and victims’ responses thus feed an activity from which platforms can earn advertising revenue.

Marlène Schiappa also recalls having passed the August 3, 2018 law strengthening the fight against sexual and sexist violence. The text notably evolved the repression of collective cyberharassment by allowing prosecution of people participating in a harassment campaign even when each sent only a limited number of messages.

In her interview dedicated to feminism and violence suffered by women in politics, she already denounced attacks targeting women exposed in the media. She notably explained that female political leaders were regularly judged on their appearance, clothing, or private life, whereas their male counterparts escaped such criticism more often.

Ève Gilles and Other Women Testify in a Documentary Airing This Thursday

Directed by Marion Vaqué-Marti, La Meute en réseau also gives voice to Ève Gilles, Miss France 2024, as well as content creators Élise Bordet and Laura Loock. The film addresses coordinated attack campaigns, misogynistic violence, and strategies used to intimidate women on the Internet.

Ève Gilles notably reflects on the flood of comments targeting her physical appearance after her election. Like other contest winners, she endured personal attacks that far exceeded simple comments on her performance.

The issue of cyberharassment of Miss France candidates had also led the organization to publicly denounce violence targeting Angélique Angarni-Filopon after her 2024 crowning. The young woman received numerous racist insults and particularly violent comments about her physical appearance and age.

The pressure was such that Miss France 2025 even considered giving up her crown. Frédéric Gilbert, president of the Société Miss France, explained that she wished to relinquish her title in February 2025, exhausted by repeated attacks. Protective measures were then put in place.

The 60-minute documentary will be broadcast this Thursday, October 22, at 9 p.m. on Téva, followed by a debate at 10 p.m. hosted by Ashley Chevalier, notably with Marlène Schiappa present. A rerun of the documentary is also scheduled at 11:10 p.m.

For Marlène Schiappa, this public speaking out responds to a desire to show what victims experience behind their screens. After years of threats and hundreds of legal actions, the former minister now wishes that harassed people can denounce these violences without feeling shame.