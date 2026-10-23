It has its own government, maintains diplomatic relations with more than a hundred countries, issues passports, and holds permanent observer status at the United Nations. Yet, it does not possess any national territory in the traditional sense. The Sovereign Order of Malta is one of the most unique institutions in the diplomatic world. Officially called the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta, this Catholic religious organization claims more than nine centuries of history. It is today recognized as a sovereign subject of international law by many states, while primarily pursuing medical, social, and humanitarian missions. Contrary to what its name might suggest, the Order of Malta does not govern the Republic of Malta, an independent state and member of the European Union. Its headquarters are located in Rome, Italy, in a palace enjoying extraterritorial privileges. This little-known organization thus represents a legal and historical curiosity, inherited from the time of the Crusades, which continues to hold a special place in international relations.

The history of the Order begins in the 11th century, in Jerusalem, when a religious community organized the reception and care of Christian pilgrims traveling to the Holy Land. Around 1048, merchants from Amalfi, in present-day Italy, helped establish a hospital for travelers and the sick. On February 15, 1113, Pope Paschal II officially recognized the institution, granting it significant autonomy in the election of its leaders. Gradually, this hospital community also became a military order, tasked with protecting pilgrims and defending certain Christian positions. After the loss of the Crusader territories in the Near East, its members successively settled in Rhodes, then in Malta in 1530, under the authority of the Grand Master. For more than two centuries, the knights administered the Maltese archipelago, built fortifications, and took part in naval rivalries in the Mediterranean. Their rule ended in 1798 when Napoleon Bonaparte seized Malta during his expedition to Egypt. Deprived of its territory, the Order went through several decades of uncertainty before establishing itself definitively in Rome in 1834. Despite losing its territorial power, it gradually retained an international legal personality recognized by many states.

A Government in Rome and Diplomatic Relations Worldwide

The peculiarity of the Sovereign Order of Malta lies in its institutional organization. Its government is located at the Magistral Palace, situated on Via dei Condotti, in the heart of Rome, just steps from the Spanish Steps. A second building, the Magistral Villa, is located on the Aventine Hill. These two seats benefit from extraterritorial rights, without constituting a sovereign territory independent from Italy. The institution has a Constitution, governing bodies, and a Grand Master who acts as the head of the Order. Since 2023, this responsibility has been held by Fra’ John T. Dunlap, a Canadian national. The organization also has a Grand Chancellor responsible for external relations, a Grand Hospitaller in charge of medical and humanitarian activities, and a Receiver of the Common Treasure responsible for finances. Even more surprisingly, it issues diplomatic passports for certain officials, has specific stamps and license plates, and maintains diplomatic representations worldwide. However, these attributes do not make the Order an ordinary state: its sovereignty is particular, linked to its history and the recognition it enjoys under international law. Its status therefore fundamentally differs from that of United Nations member states.

Beyond this atypical organization, the Sovereign Order of Malta has especially become an international actor in humanitarian action. Present in about 130 countries, it assists the sick, displaced populations, victims of natural disasters, and people in precarious situations. Its activities rely on national associations, medical establishments, volunteer teams, and an international relief agency, Malteser International. The organization notably participates in healthcare programs, refugee assistance, medicine distribution, and emergency operations in conflict-affected regions. Its diplomatic relations facilitate exchanges with local authorities and international organizations. Contrary to what its historical name suggests, the Order today has no army and no longer performs military functions. Its chivalric traditions remain mainly symbolic and religious. Its funding comes notably from private donations, public contributions, and agreements with various health systems. This ancient institution thus testifies to a little-known reality: it is possible to maintain a sovereign personality on the international stage without possessing the classical territorial attributes of a state. Nine centuries after its foundation, the Order of Malta remains one of the most remarkable examples of historical continuity, between religious heritage, diplomacy, and international solidarity.