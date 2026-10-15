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“Duly noted”: Bruno Retailleau admits accusing LFI without proof after Aubagne shooting

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"Noted": Bruno Retailleau admits to having implicated LFI without proof after the Aubagne shooting
"Noted": Bruno Retailleau admits to having implicated LFI without proof after the Aubagne shooting

Bruno Retailleau had to admit on Thursday, October 15, that the suspect in the shooting at a middle school in Aubagne had no established link with La France insoumise. Guest of Marc-Olivier Fogiel on RTL, the president of the Republicans was questioned about his previous statements implicating Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s movement. Confronted with elements of the investigation, which rather direct inquiries towards a digital movement fascinated by mass shootings, the former Interior Minister replied: “Duly noted.”

The shooting that occurred Monday at a middle school in Aubagne, in Bouches-du-Rhône, deeply marked the news. A teenager is suspected of having opened fire in the establishment, injuring the principal and a teacher. In the hours following the events, Bruno Retailleau had blamed the political and social climate, considering that La France insoumise contributed to normalizing violence and impunity.

Investigators favor another lead

But the initial elements of the investigation do not allow establishing a relationship between the suspect and the insoumis movement. The national anti-terrorism prosecutor rather mentions an affiliation with the True Crime Community, a digital movement including notably individuals fascinated by perpetrators of violent crimes and mass shootings.

When specifically questioned about this absence of link, Bruno Retailleau acknowledged the observation presented by the journalist. “Duly noted,” he replied, without however retracting all of his political criticisms towards LFI.

The president of the Republicans indeed continues to consider that Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s movement maintains, according to him, a problematic discourse on violence and institutions. He reaffirmed his intention to block a possible accession of Mélenchon to power during the 2027 presidential election.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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