New setback for Sébastien Lecornu’s government in the budget battle. On the night of Wednesday, October 14 to Thursday, October 15, deputies removed a provision from the 2027 budget bill that planned to increase taxation on certain allowances paid to people suffering from long-term illnesses, as well as victims of workplace accidents and occupational diseases. The measure, expected to bring in about one billion euros to the State, was rejected by 109 votes to 37, after strong protests from the left benches.

The government intended to modify the tax treatment of several categories of allowances as part of its effort to restore public finances. David Amiel, Minister of Public Accounts, defended this approach in the name of tax coherence and the need to find new revenues. But the proposal sparked strong opposition among parliamentarians, who criticized it for placing part of the budgetary effort on people facing health problems.

The left denounces a measure targeting the most vulnerable

Socialist deputy Mickaël Bouloux strongly condemned the taxation of allowances related to long-term illnesses, calling this measure a “disgrace.” For the socialists, it would be unfair to ask more from sick people while other fiscal avenues, notably concerning the highest wealth, could be mobilized.

La France Insoumise deputy Marianne Maximi also attacked the government, accusing it of targeting vulnerable people. Éric Coquerel, chairman of the finance committee, in turn criticized the executive’s fiscal choices, considering that the savings and revenues sought should not rest on victims of illnesses or occupational accidents.

Faced with these criticisms, David Amiel maintained the budgetary justification of the measure. The government considers that reducing the deficit requires reviewing certain fiscal and social provisions, but this argument did not convince a majority of deputies present at the vote.

The adoption of the repeal amendments constitutes a political setback for Sébastien Lecornu, whose budget already faces many resistances in the Assembly. The rejection of this provision also deprives the government project of an estimated revenue of one billion euros, if the repeal is maintained until the final adoption of the text.