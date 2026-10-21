BMW offers up to 650,000 euros to some employees to leave the company

Severance payments that can exceed 650,000 euros: BMW has chosen a particularly costly method to reduce its workforce without resorting to forced layoffs. The German automaker has launched a large voluntary departure program aimed at cutting about 8,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2027. Some experienced employees could benefit from exceptional financial compensation in exchange for their departure. However, the sum of 650,000 euros does not constitute a generalized severance payment. It corresponds to individual situations, notably involving employees with significant seniority and high salaries. BMW has not officially confirmed these amounts, but the group acknowledges its intention to reduce costs in a European automotive sector facing particularly intense international competition.

The scale of interest generated by this operation reportedly surprised management itself. In mid-October, BMW opened an internal portal allowing about 50,000 employees to view a personalized compensation offer. The amount depends notably on each employee’s age, seniority, and salary. But the influx of connections quickly caused the IT system to become overloaded, before the company temporarily suspended the registration of new applications to process the requests received. To encourage departures, the automaker offers two deadlines: March 31 and October 31, 2027. Employees agreeing to leave the company as early as March could benefit from an additional bonus, nicknamed the “Turbo Bonus.” Severance payments can be made in a lump sum, in installments, or partially allocated to certain retirement and insurance schemes. Additional benefits could also be granted to some employees over 55 years old, notably the retention of discounts on vehicle purchases.

A savings plan of one billion euros per year starting in 2028

This restructuring comes in a difficult context for German automakers. Faced with the rise of Chinese manufacturers, necessary investments in electric vehicles, and more uncertain international markets, manufacturers are seeking to reduce operating costs. BMW hopes to save about one billion euros per year starting in 2028 thanks to its reorganization program. Job cuts should mainly affect administrative functions, development services, and certain engineering activities. Jobs directly related to production are not targeted by this voluntary departure scheme, according to information provided by the automaker. The plan was developed in consultation with employee representatives, with the stated goal of avoiding imposed economic layoffs. BMW thus joins Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and other German manufacturers that have launched workforce reduction programs to adapt their organization to transformations in the automotive sector.

While the announced severance payments may seem particularly attractive, this strategy also carries risks for the automaker. The most experienced employees often have technical skills, internal knowledge, and professional networks that are difficult to replace. A program based exclusively on voluntariness could lead to the departure of employees that BMW would actually have an interest in retaining. Conversely, people with fewer retraining opportunities might be less inclined to accept an offer, even if financially advantageous. The group will therefore need to find a balance between its cost-saving objectives and preserving the skills necessary for developing its future models. For employees, the choice also represents an important decision: accepting a high severance payment can offer temporary financial security but requires giving up a job and its career prospects. Behind the spectacular amounts mentioned in the German press, the program mainly illustrates the profound changes in the European automotive industry, now forced to review its costs, organization, and personnel needs to remain competitive in the global market.