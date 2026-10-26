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Corsica Autonomy: In the Senate, the Right Wants to Remove the Notion of Corsican Community and Regulate the Island's New Powers

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Corsican autonomy: in the Senate, the right wing wants to abolish the concept of a Corsican community and regulate the island's new powers.
Corsican autonomy: in the Senate, the right wing wants to abolish the concept of a Corsican community and regulate the island's new powers.

The Corsica autonomy project arrives before the Senate amid a climate of deep political disagreement. On Monday, October 26, senators begin examining the constitutional bill aimed at recognizing an autonomy status for the island within the Republic. But the right-wing Senate majority wishes to modify several central provisions of the text supported by Emmanuel Macron and the Corsican autonomist leaders. Among the main contested measures is the reference to a Corsican community, which The Republicans want to remove in the name of the unity of the Republic.

The text is part of the discussion process initiated between the State and Corsican elected officials to define a new institutional organization for the island. It notably provides to recognize an autonomy status and grant the collectivity normative adaptation possibilities in certain areas. These developments require a constitutional amendment, which imposes an agreement between the two chambers of Parliament before the final stages of the revision procedure.

Recognition of the Corsican people at the heart of the disagreement

Senator Muriel Jourda of The Republicans defends several amendments intended to more strictly regulate the competences that could be attributed to the Corsica collectivity. The Senate majority notably wishes to remove the reference to a Corsican community and limit the possibilities of derogation from national rules, in order to preserve the principles of unity and indivisibility of the Republic.

Conversely, autonomist senator Paulu Santu Parigi advocates for a stronger recognition of the Corsican people and considers that autonomy must be accompanied by genuine decision-making capacities. The National Rally proposes, for its part, another institutional organization, notably based on new territorial levels.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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