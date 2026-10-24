October 17 Protests: IGPN Opens Investigation into Photographer Injured by Police Grenade in Paris

The Paris prosecutor’s office announced on Saturday, October 24, 2026, the opening of an investigation entrusted to the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN), following the serious injuries sustained by a photographer during the October 17 protests in the capital. The 25-year-old man claims to have been hit by a grenade fired by law enforcement forces at Place de la République. Hospitalized urgently after significant hemorrhaging, he filed a complaint for attempted intentional homicide.

One week after the violent clashes that marked the day of October 17 in Paris, the circumstances of a young photographer’s injuries are now the subject of judicial investigations. Ahmed B., aged 25, had gone to Place de la République to document the mobilization when he was reportedly hit in the thigh by a police grenade. According to the complaint filed by his lawyer, Me Arié Alimi, a fragment of the projectile pierced his femoral artery, causing particularly severe hemorrhaging. People present at the scene then provided assistance by applying a tourniquet before transporting him to an ambulance. The photographer was then taken to the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, where he underwent surgery lasting more than three hours. His lawyer states that he narrowly escaped death and that the long-term consequences of his injuries remain uncertain, particularly regarding the use of his leg.

The complaint, filed on Thursday, October 22, with civil party status, notably concerns attempted intentional homicide and aggravated violence committed by persons vested with public authority. Me Arié Alimi also accuses the police officers present of not immediately assisting his client, a claim that will need to be examined by investigators. On Saturday, the Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed it had opened an investigation for violence committed by a person vested with public authority, resulting in mutilation or permanent disability, in the context of a public demonstration. The investigations have been entrusted to the IGPN, responsible for establishing the circumstances of the shooting, identifying any agents involved, and determining whether the use of force complied with applicable rules. The prosecutor’s investigation is proceeding alongside the complaint with civil party status to preserve evidence. At this stage, the qualification of attempted homicide requested by the lawyer has not been retained in the investigation announced by the public prosecutor’s office.

The Use of Police Grenades at the Heart of Questions

This case renews questions about the use of certain munitions during law enforcement operations. The October 17 protests were marked by numerous clashes between law enforcement and violent groups, as well as several reports of serious injuries among participants and professionals covering the events. Journalistic investigations have notably documented the consequences of grenade explosions used by the police, including the GL-304 model, introduced to reduce some risks associated with previous equipment. However, the exact nature of the projectile involved in Ahmed B.’s injuries will need to be established by the investigations. For defenders of public freedoms and journalist organizations, these incidents raise the issue of protecting those who document protests. Law enforcement has means to respond to violence, but their use must respect the principles of necessity and proportionality.

The opening of this new investigation comes amid a rise in procedures concerning police interventions during the social mobilizations in October. On Friday, October 23, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez indicated that eight IGPN investigations concerned incidents occurring during the weekend of October 17 and 18. Other cases notably involve protesters seriously injured in Saint-Étienne or Mulhouse. In the case of the Parisian photographer, investigators will need to analyze available footage, collect testimonies, and examine medical evidence to precisely reconstruct the sequence of events. The challenge will be to determine any potential responsibilities without prejudging judicial conclusions. As a new day of mobilization is organized on Saturday, October 24, this case once again places law enforcement methods and journalist safety at the center of public debate.