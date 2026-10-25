Trappes Attack: Suspect's Custody Suspended, Kévin T. Transferred to Psychiatry for 48 Hours

New development in the investigation of the deadly attack in Trappes and La Verrière, in Yvelines. On Sunday, October 25, 2026, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (Pnat) announced the suspension of the custody of Kévin T., 39, suspected of killing one person and injuring five others on Friday, October 23. The suspect was transferred to the psychiatric infirmary of the Paris police prefecture, where he is to undergo an observation period that may last up to 48 hours. This decision aims to allow doctors to assess his mental health and determine if he is fit to continue his questioning before investigators. An important development in a case described as a “racist terrorist attack” by Emmanuel Macron, while investigations continue to establish the motivations and exact circumstances of the act.

The decision by the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office comes two days after an attack that deeply shocked the residents of Yvelines. On Friday morning, a man driving a car opened fire several times in the municipalities of Trappes and La Verrière. A Frenchman born in 2000 was killed and five others were injured, including a 12-year-old girl hospitalized in a particularly serious condition. The suspect was arrested a few hours later in Coignières before being placed in custody. Investigators found a Sten-type submachine gun and a tear gas bomb in his vehicle. A search of his home in Plaisir also uncovered several gas bottles connected to an ignition device, raising fears of preparations for other violent acts. On Saturday, October 24, the prosecutor’s office announced the extension of custody after an initial hearing, specifying that the suspect’s health condition was then compatible with this measure. But on Sunday, judicial authorities decided to suspend the interrogations to conduct a more thorough psychiatric evaluation. According to the Pnat statement, this observation period is intended to determine if the suspect’s health condition allows the continuation of his questioning. The maximum duration envisaged is 48 hours, without necessarily meaning that the individual will remain hospitalized for the entire period.

A decisive psychiatric evaluation for the continuation of the investigation

The transfer of Kévin T. to the psychiatric infirmary of the police prefecture is an important step in the judicial procedure but does not prejudge his potential criminal responsibility. Doctors must first assess his clinical condition and determine if it allows resuming questioning under conditions compatible with his rights and the requirements of the investigation. This evaluation should not be confused with an expert assessment intended to establish his discernment at the time of the facts. Under French law, the existence of psychiatric disorders alone does not render a person criminally irresponsible. Article 122-1 of the Penal Code notably distinguishes the abolition of discernment, which may exclude criminal responsibility under certain conditions, from its alteration, which does not prevent prosecution. At this stage, no public medical conclusion allows affirming that the suspect suffered from a disorder that suppressed or altered his discernment during the attack. Investigators will therefore continue their work on the motivations, preparation, and circumstances of the act independently of this observation. The potentially racist nature of the attack remains central to the investigations conducted by the Pnat. Authorities are particularly seeking to determine whether the victims were chosen because of their real or presumed origin, while examining items found at the suspect’s home and his possible previous positions.

The suspension of custody could alter the timeline of upcoming judicial steps without calling into question the continuation of the anti-terrorism investigation. The investigations also concern several people from Kévin T.’s family and social circle, some of whom have been placed in custody since Friday evening. Their questioning aims to help police better understand the suspect’s behavior before the events, his environment, and any information his close contacts might have had. Toxicological analyses initiated after his arrest are also part of the file, as investigators seek to establish whether he was under the influence of substances at the time of the attack. The examination of seized equipment, surveillance footage, and testimonies should help reconstruct his movements between Trappes, La Verrière, and Coignières. For the victims’ families, residents, and authorities, the challenge remains to understand how such a violent attack could occur and whether warning signs could have been identified. The next 48 hours will be important to determine the conditions under which the main suspect can be heard again. At this stage, his custody is suspended, his psychiatric observation is underway, and his criminal responsibility remains a matter for ongoing investigations and, if applicable, future judicial decisions.