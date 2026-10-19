Mayotte is facing a new major disruption to its drinking water supply network. On Sunday, October 18, 2026, the Société mahoraise des eaux (SMAE) announced that it had identified a significant leak on an underwater pipeline located in the lagoon, causing an estimated loss of 300 cubic meters of water per hour, or 300,000 liters. The incident concerns the larger of the two underwater pipes ensuring water transport between different sectors of the archipelago. It occurs while several municipalities are already experiencing supply difficulties linked to a series of technical problems on the network. According to the distributor, the disruptions notably affect Mamoudzou, Koungou, and Petite-Terre, where residents must cope with changes in distribution schedules. SMAE teams took nearly twenty-four hours to identify and isolate the leak, without immediately determining its exact location. New underwater reconnaissance operations are planned for Monday, October 19, to precisely locate the break and organize the necessary repairs. Meanwhile, the operator is forced to limit certain network openings to preserve available reserves and allow their replenishment.

The situation leads to significant changes in residents’ daily lives. According to the statement released by SMAE, several neighborhoods saw their water supply schedules modified on Sunday. In Mtsapéré-Bonovo and Doujani, distribution was to end at 4 p.m., while the Kawéni industrial zone had access between noon and 5 p.m. In Kawéni Village, water access was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. In other areas, notably Mtsapéré and Majicavo-Koropa, the initially planned service restoration at noon was postponed to 6 p.m. The same delay concerned Cavani-Mamoudzou, Labattoir La Vigie, and Pamandzi West. In Hauts Vallons and Majicavo-Lamir, network closure was set at 4 p.m. These adjustments illustrate the difficulty of maintaining regular distribution with limited reserves and partially failing infrastructure. SMAE recommends users ensure their taps are closed before water returns, then let it run gently until it becomes clear, collecting this initial water for non-drinking uses if possible. It also advises boiling water intended for drinking and cooking during the first half-day following service restoration.

A new breakdown revealing the fragility of Mayotte’s network

This underwater leak adds to a series of incidents that occurred in recent days. On October 15, SMAE had already reported a technical failure on one of the pieces of equipment at the Bouyouni drinking water production plant. A problem affecting a settler forced the operator to temporarily stop one of the two treatment lines of the facility, causing a production decrease estimated at 2,000 cubic meters per day. Several neighborhoods in Mamoudzou, Koungou, and Petite-Terre then saw their distribution schedules shifted. Two days earlier, on October 13, another breakdown required an interruption of supply in Tsoundzou II and Kwalé following the breakage of equipment installed on a pipeline. The repetition of these incidents highlights the technical difficulties faced by water managers in Mayotte. The department, regularly affected by drought episodes and under strong pressure on its resources, depends on a set of infrastructures for capture, treatment, storage, and transport whose failures can quickly affect many households. The presence of underwater pipelines, essential for serving certain areas, also complicates interventions when repairs must be carried out in the lagoon.

Beyond this incident, water supply remains one of Mayotte’s main structural challenges. Residents have experienced several periods of significant restrictions in recent years, sometimes accompanied by prolonged outages, due to the lack of available resources and the limits of existing facilities. Distribution difficulties directly affect daily life but also economic activity, schools, healthcare facilities, and businesses. The water rotation system, which organizes network access according to determined time slots, has become an essential device to allocate insufficient resources under certain circumstances. In this context, the loss of 300 cubic meters per hour represents a particularly significant volume: if it continued for an entire day, it would amount to 7,200 cubic meters of water. SMAE’s immediate priority is therefore to precisely locate the leak, secure the pipeline, and prepare an appropriate technical intervention. No definitive timeline for a return to normal distribution was communicated in the situation update released on Sunday. For affected residents, caution remains necessary, with regular consultation of distributor announcements to know the schedules actually applicable to their neighborhood. This new incident above all recalls the urgency of sustainably strengthening the department’s hydraulic infrastructures to limit the consequences of breakdowns and guarantee more reliable access to drinking water.