NBA – Myope, il joue sans lentilles ! Et figure parmi les meilleurs joueurs du monde…

“I CAN’T SEE.” Donovan Mitchell says he plays basketball WITHOUT wearing contacts & “sees three rims” because of the blurriness 👀🤓



When he wears contacts? He can’t hit a shot, he claims…



Mitchell in 2024-25: 24.4 PPG, 45.4 FG%, 38.8 3P% (career-high)



Via. @thepivot pic.twitter.com/1J7ZfS4DSg