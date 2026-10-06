2027 Presidential Election: France 2 revives "The Moment of Truth," with Édouard Philippe as the first guest opposite Caroline Roux

A legendary French political television program is returning to the airwaves. On Thursday, October 8th at 20:40 pm, France 2 will relaunch L'Heure de vérité (The Moment of Truth ), with Caroline Roux as host and Édouard Philippe as the first guest, just a few months before the 2027 presidential election.

The choice of the former Prime Minister is far from insignificant. A declared candidate for the Élysée Palace, the head of Horizons has accelerated his campaign preparations in recent months, with his party notably transforming its political bureau in September into Édouard Philippe's campaign committee for the 2027 presidential election . He will therefore be the first political figure to face France 2's new format.

A cult show created in 1982 returns to France 2

Created in 1982 on Antenne 2 by François-Henri de Virieu, L'Heure de vérité (The Moment of Truth) occupied a central place in French political life for thirteen years. Presidents, Prime Ministers, party leaders and candidates for the Élysée Palace appeared in a format based on long political interviews and confrontations with several journalists.

France 2 confirmed this summer the return of "L'Heure de vérité" (The Moment of Truth) with Caroline Roux , aiming to re-establish a strong political program in the lead-up to the presidential election. The channel is therefore reviving one of its long-running programs to cover what promises to be a particularly hotly contested campaign.

Édouard Philippe expected to present his presidential project

For this first broadcast, Édouard Philippe will have to detail his plan and answer questions on several issues that are expected to dominate the campaign. Pensions, purchasing power, public debt, the war in Ukraine , the conflict in the Middle East , and the upheavals linked to artificial intelligence will be among the topics addressed Thursday evening.

The Horizons candidate has already begun to unveil several key points of his platform. At the launch of his campaign in July, he notably placed education at the heart of his project and called on the French people to accept "sacrifices" to get the country back on track . This first " Hour of Truth" should allow him to elaborate on his proposals in a much longer format than a typical political interview.

France Télévisions promises that "the demand for truth will be at the heart of the debates ." Édouard Philippe will therefore have to defend his choices, clarify his proposals, and respond to the contradictions of a team of interviewers with different political and editorial profiles.

Caroline Roux surrounded by five interviewers

Caroline Roux will not be alone facing the former Prime Minister . She will be joined by Maryse Burgot and Neila Latrous, both journalists at France Télévisions , as well as Benjamin Duhamel, who appears on France Inter and France Télévisions.

Thomas Porcher, economist and commentator on Radio Nova , will also participate in the program, as will Eugénie Bastié, journalist and columnist for Le Figaro . France 2 is thus relying on a variety of perspectives and approaches to question the candidate about his record, his platform, and his vision for France.

The first major televised event of the 2027 presidential election

The return of "L'Heure de vérité" comes as the competition for 2027 intensifies. Édouard Philippe seeks to establish himself as the central candidate of his camp, notably in the face of the ambitions of Gabriel Attal and the various candidacies likely to emerge on the right and in the center.

The former Prime Minister already knows Caroline Roux well. In October 2025, he was her guest on France 2 when he called on Emmanuel Macron to organize his departure in order to avoid a long period of political deadlock. Édouard Philippe then defended live on air the idea of ​​an "organized departure" for the head of state.

This time, the exercise takes on a new dimension. On Thursday, October 8 at 20:40 p.m. on France 2 and france.tv, Édouard Philippe will inaugurate the return of a program that has long been one of the obligatory steps for those aspiring to the Élysée Palace, with the 2027 presidential election now directly in sight.