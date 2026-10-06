The conviction of Pierre Ménès to two months suspended prison sentence for sexual assault is now final. More than three years after the judgment pronounced by the Paris criminal court, the procedure has come to an end: the appeal of the former Canal Football Club commentator was declared inadmissible because it was filed late and no appeal to the Court of Cassation was subsequently lodged.

The decision concerns acts dating back to 2018 in a Nike store on the Champs-Élysées. Pierre Ménès was found guilty in April 2023 for part of the acts reported by a saleswoman. However, he was acquitted for the other acts concerning this woman as well as in two other parts examined during the same trial.

An appeal declared inadmissible

The Paris criminal court sentenced Pierre Ménès on April 19, 2023, to two months imprisonment fully suspended. An additional penalty of one year of ineligibility was also pronounced. No fine was imposed and the court did not order his registration in the automated judicial file of sexual offenders.

At the end of the trial, the defense announced its intention to contest the conviction. The procedural situation then became confused. Pierre Ménès himself publicly stated that he would appeal.

Justice has finally ruled. The Paris Court of Appeal issued on August 19, 2026, an order noting that the appeal was filed too late and was therefore inadmissible. Since no appeal to the Court of Cassation was filed against this decision, the possibilities for appeal expired on September 1. The conviction pronounced in 2023 is therefore final.

Acts dating back to 2018 on the Champs-Élysées

The case judged notably concerned two saleswomen from a Nike store on the Champs-Élysées, in Paris, and acts dating back to June 18, 2018. One of the women reported that Pierre Ménès took her hands by interlacing his fingers. She also reported other gestures and remarks of a sexual nature.

On this point, the court retained part of the facts, considering that the initial contact with the saleswoman was corroborated by the transcriptions of surveillance video images. For the other gestures reported by this woman, the judges considered that there was sufficient doubt not to pronounce a conviction.

Pierre Ménès contested the accusations during his trial, notably speaking of an « empty file » and a « setup ». His lawyers also strongly contested the interpretation given to the physical contact retained by the court.

Two other accusations resulted in acquittals

The exact scope of the conviction must be distinguished from the other accusations examined during the same procedure. Pierre Ménès was acquitted concerning a second saleswoman from the Nike store.

He was also acquitted regarding the acts reported by a hostess at the Parc des Princes. She had reported being touched on the chest and stomach during a match between PSG and Nantes in November 2021. The court did not find him guilty in this case.

At the time, Pierre Ménès’ lawyers emphasized these acquittals and stated that their client had been « acquitted of 95% of the acts he was accused of ». They nevertheless contested the conviction regarding the acts retained concerning the saleswoman.

A still busy judicial news for Pierre Ménès

This final conviction comes while Pierre Ménès remains involved in other judicial proceedings. The former commentator notably sued Marie Portolano for defamation after the publication of her book I am the woman on the set. The trial was held in September and the judgment is to be rendered on November 4⁠.

Marie Portolano also accuses her former colleague of having lifted her skirt and touched her buttocks in 2016, off-air, in front of the Canal Football Club audience. Pierre Ménès is to be tried on November 16 in this separate procedure⁠. This case should not be confused with that of the Champs-Élysées: the facts, the complainants, and the procedures are different.

Regarding the 2018 acts, the judicial situation is now settled. The inadmissibility of the appeal and the absence of appeal make Pierre Ménès’ conviction to two months suspended prison sentence for sexual assault final.