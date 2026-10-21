

The SQOOL TV presenter, Lisa Debernard, speaks with Aimé Kaniki for TVMag.info about her journey, her vision of journalism, and her rejection of the race for buzz. Of Guadeloupean and Algerian origin, she notably worked for BFMTV and LCI before joining the education-focused channel. Today, heading “L’École du Futur” and “Campus Stories,” she advocates for a more human television, where listening and trust take precedence over confrontation. During this interview, she also discusses the behind-the-scenes of her shows, memorable encounters, and her ambitions for the next steps in her career.

Journalism was not her only ambition as a child. Lisa Debernard recounts having long hesitated between this profession and animation drawing. A CELSA graduate, she cut her teeth at BFM Business, where François Sorel encouraged her to go live on air. A decisive experience that later opened the doors of BFMTV. She also joined LCI, where she worked for a year and a half on “24 heures Pujadas,” while continuing collaborations with other media, notably Le Parisien and 20 Minutes. Her specialization in new technologies ultimately allowed her to join SQOOL TV. Initially a columnist for “L’École du Futur,” she became its presenter after Philippine Dolbeau’s departure. She currently hosts two shows and continues to work as a freelance journalist.

A presenter who refuses the race for viral clips

It is especially when discussing “Campus Stories” that Lisa Debernard reveals her vision of the profession. The program welcomes students who share their experiences, sometimes marked by illness, personal difficulties, or obstacles encountered during their training. The journalist explains that she takes time to talk with them before each recording to create a climate of trust. She notably recounts being moved by the testimony of a 20-year-old young man, victim of a first stroke at 12 years old, then a second at 17. An encounter that stayed with her for several days after filming. However, she refuses to turn the guests’ suffering into a spectacle. “What I refuse is the tearful aspect, pushing someone to their limits or making them uncomfortable simply because it might generate more clicks,” she explains. A stance that contrasts with the search for emotional sequences sometimes favored in certain audiovisual formats.

The interview also reveals a personality particularly comfortable with the constraints of live broadcasting. Lisa Debernard says she almost never feels stressed before going on air and prefers to relax her guests rather than let pressure build. She cites Élisabeth Quin, presenter of “28 minutes” on Arte, among the journalists who inspire her. Regarding the future of television, her observation is clear: younger generations no longer have the same consumption habits, and channels must now adapt their content to YouTube, social networks, and digital platforms. She is also in favor of a thoughtful use of artificial intelligence in newsrooms, without relinquishing journalistic work to it. As for her personal projects, the presenter acknowledges having considered a podcast or a YouTube show but currently prefers to focus on her programs. She does not rule out, in the long term, turning to magazines dedicated to culture, cinema, or health. One thing seems certain: after continuous news channels, Lisa Debernard now favors formats that allow her to take her time, deepen subjects, and leave more room for nuance.