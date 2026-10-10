“Lebanon Flows in the Veins of All French People”: Philippe de Villiers Moved While Recounting His Meeting with a Princess Descendant of the Kings of France

On CNews, Philippe de Villiers gave a very personal testimony about his attachment to Lebanon and the historical ties that unite this country with France. The former minister recounted a visit to the castle of Sidon, accompanied by Princess Françoise de Lobkowicz, a descendant of Saint Louis. During this meeting, the two personalities discussed a tragic episode of the Crusades before sharing a moment of emotion that Philippe de Villiers describes with unusual intensity.

Asked about his love for Lebanon, the founder of Puy du Fou first recalled a trip made when the country was under Syrian occupation, with several political figures including François Léotard. He recounted going to the presidential palace in Baabda, ostentatiously displaying the French colors in front of the Syrians. An initiative that, according to his account, earned him a summons to the embassy where he learned he was granted Lebanese nationality. « So, actually, if things ever go badly in France, I’ll go to Lebanon! », he joked, before specifying that he now holds dual nationality.

« I grant all Maronites the same protection as all French people »

Philippe de Villiers then traced back the course of history to explain the origin of his attachment to Lebanon. He recalled the ancient relations between the French monarchy and the Maronite Christians, an Eastern Catholic community historically established in the Lebanese mountains: « Between Lebanon and France, there is an ancestral bond, an affectionate bond, a carnal and spiritual relationship, which actually stems from the promise of Saint Louis. »

This promise dates back to the 13th century. In a letter dated May 1250, Louis IX, King of France, granted the Maronites his protection and that of his successors. Philippe de Villiers recalled its terms: « I grant all Maronites the same protection as all French people. It has been eight centuries. This promise has never been forgotten by the Lebanese. Sadly, forgotten by many French people. », he regretted.

At the castle of Sidon, the story of the massacre of Christian workers

The former minister then recounted a charitable trip made to Lebanon with the association Malte-Liban, chaired by Princess Françoise de Lobkowicz, born Françoise de Bourbon and descendant of Louis IX. Together, they went to Sidon, now called Saïda, on the Mediterranean coast, to visit places linked to the presence of the Crusaders. Inside the Sea Castle, the princess reportedly told him a tragic episode from Saint Louis’s stay in the region.

In 1253, while the Franks were strengthening the fortifications of Sidon, an attack caused the death of many Christians. Louis IX, arriving after the massacre, discovered the bodies abandoned without burial. His companion and chronicler Jean de Joinville recounted this episode.

« He stepped forward stumbling, overcome by disgust. Then, he gathered the bodies himself, alone. He took them in his arms, all rotten, all stinking. », Philippe de Villiers recounted. According to medieval accounts, the king personally participated in burying the victims despite the state of decomposition of the bodies. Philippe de Villiers emphasized this gesture, carried out before the eyes of the sovereign’s soldiers, which testified to his attachment to the massacred Christians.

« She had misty eyes »: the emotion of Princess Françoise de Lobkowicz

Philippe de Villiers then described the moment when, in the ruins of the castle of Sidon, he observed Princess Françoise de Lobkowicz very moved by this story: « At that moment, I observe the princess. She has misty eyes. I feel that all the history, all the great history, all those painful and glorious stories, run through her eyes. »

The former minister explained that he looked around at the remains of the fortress, the damaged walls and stones that reminded him of the events of the 13th century. It was then that the princess reportedly approached him to embrace him.

Philippe de Villiers reported the words she allegedly whispered to him, evoking both their ancestry and loyalty to family history: « Dear Philippe, I, the granddaughter of Saint Louis, welcome here, in this living ruin, in the bowels of this ruin, the grandson of the crusader knight who died at Saint-Jean-d’Acre. »

The princess reportedly continued by evoking the honors of loyalty rendered to the ancestors. This moment, recounted several centuries after the events it referred to, deeply marked Philippe de Villiers, who presented this meeting as one of the most personal experiences of his attachment to Lebanon.

« Lebanon flows unknowingly in the veins of all French people »

In conclusion, Philippe de Villiers made a long statement dedicated to the historical and emotional relations between the two countries: « Lebanon flows in my veins. Lebanon flows unknowingly in the veins of all French people, because Lebanon carries within each of us the echo of a precious part of France. »

He also called on the French not to forget the sufferings of the Lebanese people: « The Lebanese precede us in our happiness, in our misfortunes. We must listen to them, listen to their cries for help. »

These remarks recall the unique place Lebanon occupies in French diplomatic history. Since the Crusades, relations between France and the Christians of the East have spanned several centuries, before taking on a new dimension with the French mandate over Lebanon in the 20th century, then the country’s independence in 1943.

Even today, these historical relations accompany French diplomatic efforts in the region, as Lebanon remains confronted with the consequences of clashes between Israel and Hezbollah and as diplomatic discussions between Israel and Lebanon continue.

Philippe de Villiers ended his account with an image associating the two countries through their emblematic trees, the French oak and the Lebanese cedar: « The oak and the cedar, with intertwined branches, call for our shared affections for the times to come. »