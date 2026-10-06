Greg Guillotin: The comedian is suing his own crisis communications advisor for "breach of trust" and "attempted blackmail"

Greg Guillotin and his lawyer have filed a complaint against Florian Silnicki, a former crisis communications consultant, for "breach of trust" and "attempted blackmail." This case comes to light as Guillotin faces serious accusations of domestic violence and rape, and is due to appear in court on November 27.

The Greg Guillotin case has taken a new turn, this time between the comedian and the man hired to manage his public relations after the initial accusations of domestic violence. Greg Guillotin and his lawyer, Tom Michel, filed complaints on Monday against Florian Silnicki, founder of the agency LaFrenchCom. They accuse him of alleged "breach of trust," "attempted blackmail," "invasion of privacy," and "breach of professional secrecy."

This new legal action comes as Greg Guillotin's situation has considerably worsened over the past month. Following his detention on September 28 , the comedian is scheduled to appear in court on November 27 before the Évry criminal court on charges of habitual violence against his former partner. He is also the subject of another complaint for spousal rape , accusations which he categorically denies.

Florian Silnicki was urgently recruited after the initial accusations

It all began on September 4th. Greg Guillotin was contacted by an AFP journalist who wanted his reaction to a complaint filed by a former partner for domestic violence and harassment. The comedian, who rose to fame on YouTube and later became a household name in hidden camera shows with "Le Pire Stagiaire " (The Worst Intern), then gathered his friends and family to prepare his response.

Florian Silnicki was quickly called upon. The founder of LaFrenchCom specializes in crisis communication and "communication under legal constraints." With Julien Auffret, his right-hand man, he helped create a WhatsApp group that included Greg Guillotin, his partner David Tuil, and his lawyer Tom Michel. The collaboration thus began at the very moment the case became public.

The following day, Greg Guillotin published a lengthy statement in which he admitted to having inflicted physical and psychological abuse on his former partner. "She suffered it. I will neither deny it nor try to justify it. I am ashamed ," he wrote. As early as September 6, we were the first to question the role played by the crisis communications firm in preparing and disseminating this mea culpa, and the sincerity of Greg Guillotin's own statement.

A month later, the collaboration turned into open war.

The relationship between Greg Guillotin and Florian Silnicki deteriorated rapidly. LaFrenchCom ultimately announced the termination of its contract. The agency publicly cited a "strategic difference of opinion" regarding the handling of communications surrounding legal proceedings and stated that it did not wish to comment on the content of its discussions with its former client.

The case has now taken a legal turn. Greg Guillotin and his lawyer accuse Florian Silnicki and his company of betraying the trust placed in them and breaching the confidentiality surrounding their collaboration. According to information published on the case, the complaints filed on October 5th allege particularly serious offenses: "breach of trust," "attempted blackmail," "invasion of privacy," and "violation of professional secrecy." At this stage, these are complaints, and the accusations will have to be examined by the courts.

Hundreds of messages and calls at the heart of the crisis

The collaboration lasted a few weeks but generated several hundred messages, calls, and meetings. These exchanges have now become a point of contention in the conflict between the comedian and his former advisor.

This breakup follows the disclosure of numerous details concerning the communication strategy implemented around Greg Guillotin. Screenshots of private conversations and audio recordings have circulated in recent weeks. The comedian and his lawyer suspect leaks originated from their former communications advisor. Florian Silnicki denies these accusations.

The head of LaFrenchCom, for his part, announced on September 29th that he had ceased working for Greg Guillotin, citing a disagreement over communication methods related to a legal case and Guillotin's unacceptable aggressiveness. He also stated that he remained bound by confidentiality obligations and did not wish to provide any further details about the discussions that took place during his assignment.

Greg Guillotin expected to appear in court on November 27th

This conflict between Greg Guillotin and his former communications advisor is now a separate case from the proceedings directly targeting the comedian. On September 28, Greg Guillotin was taken into custody in Palaiseau as part of the investigation opened following a complaint filed by his former partner. At the conclusion of the proceedings, he was referred to the Évry criminal court and will appear in court on November 27, 2026.

He will face charges of habitual domestic violence resulting in a total work incapacity exceeding eight days, in this case 30 days. The alleged offenses took place between September 2020 and April 2026. Greg Guillotin benefits from the presumption of innocence until a possible final conviction.

Several elements contained in the court file have already helped to document the relationship with his former partner. In particular, we published the statement "Either you take care of the house, or you leave" appearing in some of their exchanges , and then this other sentence: "I shouldn't be violent, but you shouldn't provoke me" , also included in the court file.

Adding to this legal process is a rape complaint filed by another former partner. Greg Guillotin "formally denies" these accusations. A month after the affair became public, the comedian finds himself at the center of several legal proceedings, while the man who was hired to manage his media crisis is now himself the target of a complaint from his former client.