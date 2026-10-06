The Professional Football League (LFP) is launching a tender for the Ligue 1 TV rights, with a single package covering the entire championship. This change aims to simplify the bidding process for broadcasters and avoid the fragmentation of rights, while ensuring stable revenue for clubs after past crises.

A new strategy is being implemented for Ligue 1 TV rights . According to L'Équipe , the Professional Football League (LFP) is preparing a tender based on a single package, allowing one broadcaster to acquire the entirety of the French championship . Olivier Bramly, CEO of LFP Media, presented this decision to the League's board of directors on Tuesday.

This formula marks a break with previous tenders, which were structured around several lots and could distribute matches among different operators. It became legally possible following the reform adopted in 2026, which now authorizes the marketing of audiovisual rights "in one or more lots ." The objective is now to offer a much simpler product to bidders: all of Ligue 1 in a single package.

A single broadcaster could acquire all of Ligue 1.

With this single package, a bidder will be able to bid on all the matches of the championship rather than buying a portion of the fixtures or a specific number of matches per matchday. The LFP aims to avoid the fragmentation that has characterized several TV rights cycles and complicated the clarity of the offering for fans.

The change is significant after extremely turbulent years for French football. Mediapro, Amazon Prime Video , DAZN, beIN Sports , and Canal+ have all played a part in the saga of Ligue 1 rights. The break with DAZN ultimately led the League to launch its own platform, Ligue 1+, whose business model and implications were detailed here.

Since the start of the 2026-2027 season, the situation has become simpler for viewers: Ligue 1+ broadcasts the entire championship , following the end of its agreement with beIN Sports . The Franco-Qatari channel previously held the rights to one match per matchday for €78,5 million annually.

The LFP is already preparing for the post-Ligue 1+ era

The initiative primarily concerns the future of the league's broadcasting rights. The LFP has been working for several months on the marketing of the next cycle, aiming to start early enough to avoid a repeat of the rushed negotiations of recent years.

The launch of Ligue 1+ was indeed decided after the failure of the previous model. DAZN held the rights to eight matches per matchday, but the contract had ended in conflict with LFP Media. The League then took back direct control of its matches and built its own channel.

The experience has profoundly altered the strategy of French professional football. The LFP now has a broadcasting tool at its disposal, which it can retain if the financial offers from operators are deemed unsatisfactory. The tender process should therefore allow for a concrete assessment of how much broadcasters are willing to invest to acquire the rights to the league.

Canal+ back at the center of the game

The question of a possible return of Canal+ will inevitably accompany this consultation. Relations between the pay-TV channel and the League have been extremely contentious in recent years, particularly after the collapse of Mediapro and the subsequent awarding of a significant portion of the rights to Amazon.

The landscape has, however, evolved. Canal+ remains historically associated with Ligue 1 , and a package encompassing the entire championship is more in line with the exclusivity model traditionally sought by major pay-TV broadcasters. Amazon has also recently expressed interest in returning to the league: in the spring of 2026, the American group offered to take over the match previously broadcast by beIN Sports, before the LFP opted for exclusivity for Ligue 1+.

Competition is therefore not necessarily limited to traditional television broadcasters. International platforms also represent potential candidates in a market where sports broadcasting is becoming an important element of subscription strategies.

A change made possible by the 2026 reform

Until recently, the legal framework for marketing professional football rights imposed constraints that favored the division of rights into lots. The reform, which came into effect in August 2026, now explicitly allows the League or its commercial company to sell the rights in one or more lots , while maintaining compliance with competition rules.

This development was notably advocated to allow a single operator to offer full coverage of a competition. For viewers, the consequence could be significant: a single subscription could be enough to watch all Ligue 1 matches , whereas the proliferation of broadcasters had regularly forced fans to subscribe to multiple services.

For the clubs, the primary concern remains financial. Following successive crises in French TV rights, LFP Media is seeking to secure substantial and predictable revenue over several seasons. A single package is now the preferred option to try and re-establish competition among broadcasters and determine the true value of the entirety of Ligue 1.