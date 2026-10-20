The 21st season of The Farmer Wants a Wife reached a new milestone Monday night on M6. Several farmers have made their choices, while others continue to hesitate between their suitors. Benoît decided to continue with Élodie, Vincent preferred Nicolas over Thomas, and Fabien made his relationship with Charlotte official. Meanwhile, Manon now shows a clear preference for Kévin, although Sébastien has not yet been officially eliminated.

After the speed-datings and the first days on the farm, the meetings take a more serious turn for the 14 farmers of this edition. This season, marked by several new features in the organization of meetings, now sees the formation of the first couples, while some suitors must already return home.

Benoît chooses Élodie and asks Charlène to leave

In Haute-Marne, Benoît, 38, finally made a decision between Charlène and Élodie. After a nearly sleepless night spent reflecting, the dairy farmer decided to end Charlène’s stay, whom he found too reserved despite her efforts to open up more.

“I thought it over every night, I’m going to continue with Élodie. I’m sorry for you,” he told her. Charlène received this decision with sadness but without resentment. Élodie therefore remains Benoît’s only suitor. Their good rapport and geographical proximity, as she lives about ten minutes from his farm, notably influenced his choice.

Vincent prefers Nicolas and ends Thomas’s journey

In Ain, Vincent, a 29-year-old beekeeper, also had to choose between his two suitors. After several days spent with Nicolas and Thomas, he chose to continue his journey with Nicolas, a 30-year-old doctor.

Vincent explained to Thomas that he feared a relationship too intense due to their similar personalities. The suitor accepted the decision with dignity, stating: “Now we just have to be happy. It will be each on their own.”

Nicolas is now the only man still in the running with Vincent. The latter confided that he wants to continue getting to know him without presuming the future of their relationship.

Fabien and Charlotte make their relationship official

In Normandy, Fabien, 27, no longer has any choices to make since Maëva left, having preferred to leave the farm after tensions arose during the stay. Charlotte is now his only suitor and their relationship took an important step in the October 19 episode.

On the occasion of the birth of a calf, the two candidates shared a kiss. Fabien then made their relationship official: “We can now say that we are a couple.” Charlotte also expressed her desire to extend her stay with the farmer. The two candidates thus form one of the first officially formed couples on screen this season, although their current situation, several months after filming, is not yet known.

Manon falls for Kévin, Sébastien loses ground

In Haute-Garonne, Manon organized a competition between Kévin and Sébastien, her two suitors, by asking them to clean stalls in her stable. Kévin won the challenge, not without having discreetly placed straw in his competitor’s stall, thus gaining a privileged moment with the farmer.

The meeting of the two men with Manon’s family further increased her attraction to Kévin. She reproached Sébastien for monopolizing the conversation and multiplying attentions to the point of annoying her. Her mother and grandmother also showed a preference for Kévin.

Moved, Manon admitted: “When I look at him, I want to build my life with him, it’s crazy.” She feels more spontaneity and physical attraction with him. Her sentimental choice now seems made, but Sébastien has not yet received the final announcement of his departure at the end of the episode.

Étienne still unable to choose between Cindy B and Cindy G

At Étienne’s, in Normandy, the suspense continues. The farmer is still hesitating between Cindy B and Cindy G, despite a bachata evening during which he got closer to Cindy B. His brother Fabien tried to help him clarify his feelings.

Cindy G, tired of his hesitation, finally confronted him directly: “Étienne, if you can’t make a choice, I will.” The farmer has still not announced a final decision. Both women remain in the running, although Cindy G now threatens to make the decision to leave herself.

Daniel and Véronique grow closer

In Pas-de-Calais, Daniel, a 55-year-old sheep farmer, continues his story with Véronique, his only suitor. The two candidates shared a kiss upon waking, confirming their sentimental closeness.

After a sheep shearing session, Daniel organized a rock dance lesson in his sheepfold, remembering that Véronique had mentioned her love of dancing in her letter. The suitor appreciated this attention. No departures are to be reported at Daniel’s, where Véronique remains the only one in the running.

Karène welcomes Johann and Yannick, but a gift creates awkwardness

In Brittany, Karène began her stay with her two suitors, Johann and Yannick. The latter arrived with several surprises, including a motorcycle transported in a trailer, but also a much more unexpected gift: a pair of panties. An attention that puzzled the horse breeder.

Johann then joined the farm, where the two men are housed in converted vans. Karène acknowledges a more immediate physical attraction to Johann but also wants to get to know Yannick before deciding.

The situation illustrates the particular difficulties faced by single female farmers, especially when considering that a partner might move in with them. Neither of Karène’s two suitors has yet been eliminated.

Jean-Marie keeps Claudia and Corinne despite tensions

In Charente-Maritime, Jean-Marie continues to share his daily life with Claudia and Corinne. The latter has gained some ground in the farmer’s heart, notably after a fishing trip and a one-on-one walk.

Claudia, however, took advantage of a farm cleaning activity to get closer to Jean-Marie before addressing several reproaches about his lack of attention and lifestyle pace. The two women also met Colette, the farmer’s mother, who still appreciates both suitors. At the end of the episode, Claudia and Corinne both remain in the running.

Among the other farmers, several choices remain to be made

At Jean-Louis’s, in Lot-et-Garonne, Brigitte and Léonie continue their stay despite a complicated cohabitation. Léonie regularly reproaches the farmer for giving her less attention than her rival. No definitive choice has yet been announced.

At Clément’s, in Eure-et-Loir, Audrey and Yéléna have started their stay on the farm. The farmer is still getting to know his two suitors and has eliminated none of them.

In Ain, Justine continues her journey with François, who became her only suitor after she asked Audran to leave her farm during the October 12 episode.

Anthony, a 29-year-old organic vegetable grower, is still hesitating between Anaïs and Chloé. The first had taken the lead thanks to their rapport, but Chloé revived the competition by organizing a quad outing followed by a one-on-one aperitif. Both women are still in the running.

In Ariège, Marie-Christine continues to discover Thierry and Daniel. Thierry, who had been her first crush, multiplied attentions, while Daniel tries to find his place. No departures have been confirmed.

Finally, at Yannick’s, the 64-year-old farmer settled in Calvados, Caroline and Nathalie remain in competition. Yannick seems more attracted to Caroline, although some of his close ones prefer Nathalie. He has not yet announced a final decision.

Upcoming choices expected on October 26 on M6

After the October 19 episode, several situations are thus clarified: Élodie remains alone with Benoît, Nicolas is Vincent’s only suitor, François continues his stay with Justine, and Fabien now forms a couple with Charlotte. Daniel and Véronique also continue to grow closer.

The next episode, scheduled for Monday, October 26 at 9:10 PM on M6, will notably follow Étienne’s hesitations, the decision Manon must announce to Sébastien, and the continuation of Karène’s stay with Johann and Yannick. The other farmers will also continue their meetings before the romantic trips and the traditional end-of-season review.