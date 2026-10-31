"I'm happy to be alive": Pogacar reveals he had three fractured vertebrae after his fall at the Vuelta

Tadej Pogacar made worrying revelations this Saturday to the site The Athletic about the consequences of his terrible fall during the Vuelta, on August 29. The five-time Tour de France winner discovered several weeks after his accident that he had suffered three vertebral fractures, whereas only one had been initially diagnosed. The Slovenian champion also recounted the severe physical and psychological difficulties he experienced during his recovery, to the point of falling into a deep depression.

Three fractured vertebrae discovered several weeks after the accident

On August 29, Tadej Pogacar was the victim of a violent fall during the eighth stage of the Vuelta, about thirty kilometers from the finish. Forced to abandon while wearing the red leader’s jersey, the Slovenian was taken to the hospital. Initial examinations revealed a concussion, a fracture of the left clavicle, and a fracture of the seventh cervical vertebra, called C7.

But a scan performed in Slovenia in mid-October revealed two other fractures, located at the thoracic vertebrae T1 and T2, immediately below the cervical vertebrae. The 28-year-old rider had therefore continued his recovery for several weeks without knowing the full extent of his injuries.

Faced with this discovery, Pogacar admitted he became aware of the seriousness of his accident. « I’m simply happy to be alive », he confided, adding he was also relieved to still be able to stand.

Dizziness, exhaustion, and depression: an extremely difficult recovery

Beyond the fractures, the champion described the particularly challenging consequences of his concussion. During the first weeks, he suffered from nausea, dizziness, and coordination problems. Symptoms that made some daily activities extremely complicated.

He notably recounted a trip to an ice cream shop located about ten minutes from his home, shortly after returning from the hospital. Exhausted by this simple walk, he began to sweat heavily before panicking, fearing for his stitches. Forced to sit down, he then wanted to get home as quickly as possible, so intense was his discomfort.

His psychological state had also deteriorated significantly. Pogacar admitted to having gone through a period of deep depression, especially during the first two weeks following his accident. « I felt nothing anymore », he explained when referring to his mental state.

The Slovenian also confided that he had become difficult to live with for those around him, notably for his partner, professional cyclist Urška Žigart. Used to accumulating training hours and competitions, he had suddenly been deprived of his usual activities.

The gradual resumption of exercises at home and daily physiotherapy sessions eventually allowed him to regain better physical and mental sensations. But his recovery remained irregular, alternating days when he regained energy and others when he could no longer motivate himself.

He had considered participating in the European Championships despite his fractures

Another revelation: despite the severity of his injuries, Pogacar had hoped to return to competition at the beginning of October, at the European Championships held in Slovenia, on roads he knew perfectly well.

The rider had considered participating in this competition less than six weeks after his fall. However, follow-up examinations showed that the healing of his fractures was still insufficient. His team UAE Team Emirates-XRG therefore refused to rush his return.

In light of the discovery of the two other fractured vertebrae, Pogacar now acknowledges that this decision probably prevented him from taking significant risks.

His accident also prevented him from defending his world title in Montreal, where his teammate Brandon McNulty was ultimately crowned world champion. He also had to give up the Tour of Lombardy, definitively ending his 2026 season.

Pogacar has resumed training and aims for a sixth Tour de France

Two months after his accident, Tadej Pogacar’s health has significantly improved. The Slovenian has gradually resumed cycling, running, and swimming. He now says he can perform most of his activities normally, although he still has to avoid lifting heavy loads with his left arm and overstraining his neck.

The champion remains particularly cautious about the risk of another fall. He knows that a new accident could have serious consequences while his recovery continues.

After winning his fifth Tour de France in July, equaling the record of Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, and Miguel Indurain, Pogacar intends to return to competition in 2027.

Among his main goals are a sixth victory in the Grande Boucle and a win at the Vuelta, the only one of the three Grand Tours still missing from his record. His contract with UAE Team Emirates-XRG runs until 2032.