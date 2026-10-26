“Dirty RN fascist”: influencer Aria targeted after condemning October 17 looting

Can one love France, defend the right to protest, and condemn violence without immediately being accused of belonging to a political camp? This is the question raised by Aria, known on Instagram under the pseudonym @ariaoncam. This content creator, who initially gained recognition in the adult entertainment world before diversifying her activities toward more traditional content focused on lifestyle, travel, and her daily life, spoke out after receiving several insulting comments. Followed by nearly 100,000 Instagram followers, she claims the right to express her attachment to France and to denounce the damage caused during the protests, without rejecting the social demands of the demonstrators. A stance that reminds us it is possible to love one’s country, defend the freedom to protest, and reject violence.

In a lengthy Instagram story, Aria explains having received messages calling her a “dirty RN fascist” or telling her to go back to her country, Portugal, where her family originates. These attacks seem particularly unjustified given the content of her message. The content creator carefully distinguishes the protesters’ demands from the violent behavior observed on the fringes of the gatherings. She says she understands the concerns of high school students, the Yellow Vests, and French citizens facing rising living costs. She also mentions her personal experience as a former student, as well as difficulties encountered by family members working in education. “I support that demands be heard and that measures be taken to improve everyone’s life”, she writes. But she refuses that these demands justify looting and destruction. “I don’t understand how looting Sephora, Micromania, and Zara will help make the high school students’ cause heard”, she emphasizes. An essential distinction in a public debate where nuanced positions are sometimes quickly equated with partisan affiliations.

A creator who claims her freedom of expression and attachment to France

Aria’s journey also reflects the diversification of digital creators’ activities. After becoming known through content aimed at an adult audience, she now develops a broader presence on social networks, notably around travel, lifestyle, and entertainment formats accessible to the general public. Her Instagram account, which had about 99,600 followers at the time of her statement, features posts about her daily life, discoveries, and audiovisual projects. She also has a YouTube channel and a Twitch channel. This evolution illustrates the possibility for a personality from the adult content world to gradually build a different public identity and address new audiences. Her past activity should not deprive her of the opportunity to participate in societal discussions. Like any citizen or public figure, she can express an opinion on protests, violence, or the country’s situation without her professional background automatically discrediting her voice.

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Beyond her personal case, the controversy highlights the difficulties of debate on social networks. Aria notably deplores that some positions are immediately interpreted as political statements for the RN. She is surprised that someone can be called a fascist simply because they reject damage and affirm respect for the country they live in. Her message also stresses a contradiction she perceives in some reactions: some internet users claim attachment to other countries while reproaching those who express love for France for showing nationalism. This comparison reflects her personal view but raises a legitimate question about the place of patriotism in public debate. Loving France does not necessarily mean supporting a political party, approving all government decisions, or refusing criticism of institutions. This attachment can also be expressed through respect for its inhabitants, freedoms, and common goods. By simultaneously defending the right to protest and rejecting violence, Aria reminds us that it is not necessary to choose between social solidarity and respect for public order. Her statement deserves, in this respect, to be discussed on its merits rather than reduced to insults or political labels.