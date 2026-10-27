'Mr' or 'Mrs' boxes: Council of State asked to make forms more inclusive

Should the French still be required to choose between “Mr” and “Mrs” when filling out a form? Several associations are challenging before the Council of State the imposed use of these two honorifics in certain procedures. Their approach raises a question that goes beyond administrative habits: the right of everyone to be recognized and respected in their identity. For non-binary people, but also for some transgender individuals, this obligation can constitute an additional difficulty in otherwise ordinary procedures. The associations advocate for an evolution of practices that would allow keeping the traditional honorifics while leaving the possibility not to provide them.

The presence of these two boxes has become so habitual that it often goes unnoticed. Yet, their usefulness is not always obvious. To identify a person, an administration generally has their last name, first name, and, when necessary, other official information. The honorific is more a social convention than an essential data point for most procedures. It is precisely this distinction that defenders of more inclusive forms emphasize. Their goal is not to prohibit the use of the terms “Mr” and “Mrs,” to which a large part of the population remains attached, but to allow people who do not identify with this alternative not to have to make a forced choice. The issue also concerns companies and digital services, where automatic collection of honorifics remains frequent, sometimes without particular justification.

The right to identity and data protection at the heart of the debate

This challenge aligns with the principles of personal data protection set out in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It notably requires limiting data collection to information necessary for the pursued objective. An honorific can be useful in certain exchanges, but it is not systematically essential for carrying out an administrative or commercial procedure. Making this information optional would therefore, according to associations in favor of this evolution, be a way to reconcile simplification of procedures and respect for the diversity of identities. However, the issue should not be confused with that of the mention of sex in civil status. The appeal concerning honorifics relates to the methods of presentation and collection of information in forms, and not necessarily to a modification of the legal categories of French civil status.

The case also raises the question of the place given to the people concerned in the design of public services. For supporters of this evolution, an accessible administration must be able to take into account different individual situations without complicating the procedures for the majority of users. Others consider that traditional honorifics participate in social customs and that modifying forms could cause practical difficulties. The solution of making these boxes optional would nevertheless allow maintaining their use for those who wish. The Council of State will have to rule on the legal arguments presented in the appeal and on the obligations applicable to the organizations concerned. Whatever the outcome of the procedure, this case illustrates an evolution of expectations towards institutions: beyond their administrative efficiency, they are also questioned on their ability to welcome citizens without imposing personal information that is not necessary for the requested service.