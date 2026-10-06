Future, employment, housing: nearly eight out of ten young people disavow political leaders

A survey reveals growing unease among 18-29 year olds regarding political leaders, with 78% disapproving of their ability to guarantee a better future. Despite this distrust, 80% plan to vote in the 2027 presidential election, highlighting major concerns related to employment and housing.

Distrust of politicians is running high among 18- to 29-year-olds. According to an Ipsos/BVA survey published on Tuesday, October 6, 78% of young people surveyed believe that elected officials are failing to adequately prepare for their future. With the 2027 presidential election approaching, 64% also stated that they do not trust candidates to address their concerns. Conducted online from July 23 to August 5 with 3,000 participants, the study reveals that only a quarter of respondents believe that politicians understand their daily struggles and act in their best interests.

This distance, however, does not translate into a massive rejection of the election: 80% say they intend to vote in the presidential election, an intention that should be distinguished from actual participation. Among those considering abstaining, the feeling that their vote will make no difference is the primary reason given. The survey also reveals a contrast between personal satisfaction and collective pessimism. While 77% say they are satisfied with their lives, only a quarter are confident about France 's future . This confidence drops to 16% among young people experiencing financial difficulties, compared to 32% among those who consider themselves well-off.

Housing and employment are fueling concerns.

Material prospects are a major source of anxiety. For example, 89% of respondents believe they will have to work longer than previous generations, 86% anticipate greater difficulty in accessing homeownership, and 84% fear increased obstacles to obtaining stable employment. These responses express expectations but also reveal a widespread feeling of deteriorating conditions for entering adulthood. In this context, 79% have already considered building their lives outside of France, with 34% seriously considering it. This figure reflects a possibility that has been considered, but does not constitute a prediction of actual departures.

The study also evaluates proposals developed by the Youth 2027 collective, bringing together 200 young people at the initiative of Aix- Marseille University and the Cercle des économistes (Circle of Economists). Among the most popular measures are a free health check-up at age 20, a simplified public rental guarantee, regular career guidance support, and mental health workshops throughout schooling. The protection of living beings, civic participation, and legal recourse against discrimination also garnered strong support. Intended to be presented to candidates, these proposals give concrete substance to the expectations of a generation that still intends to vote while doubting the ability of leaders to improve its prospects.