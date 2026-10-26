Reassuring news following the racist terrorist attack in Trappes. National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor Olivier Christen announced on Monday, October 26, that the life of the 11-year-old girl, seriously injured on Friday during the attack in Trappes and La Verrière, is no longer at risk. Hit multiple times by gunfire, the child had been hospitalized in critical condition. Her health has improved since Sunday, although she remains under medical supervision.

The announcement was made during a press conference dedicated to the progress of the investigation. The magistrate also specified that four people were seriously injured during the attack, three of whom were still hospitalized on Monday. The life of one of these other victims remains at risk. Pengo Bossio Wangi, a 26-year-old MMA enthusiast, lost his life during this shooting.

The suspect questioned again by investigators

The prosecutor also announced the resumption of the custody of Kévin T., 39, after a period of psychiatric observation. The suspect acknowledges the facts but denies their racist nature. Investigators counted at least 128 rounds fired across eight distinct scenes, over a route of approximately twelve kilometers.

The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office continues its investigations to determine the exact motivations of the attack. While the improvement in the girl’s health is an encouraging development, another victim remains between life and death.