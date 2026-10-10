Starlink acquires terrestrial frequencies to compete with major US operators

SpaceX is taking a new step in its ambition to establish itself in the US mobile telecommunications market. The company signed an agreement with investment firm Grain Management to purchase up to 14 megahertz of spectrum in the 800 MHz band, so-called low-band frequencies highly valued for their ability to cover large distances and penetrate buildings.

These licenses have a history: Grain Management had acquired them from T-Mobile earlier this year. T-Mobile itself had held them since its acquisition of Sprint in 2020 but was forced to divest them due to a condition imposed by US federal authorities during the approval of that merger.

SpaceX justified the operation in unambiguous terms: “This premier low-band spectrum fills one of the main remaining technical gaps that will pave the way for Starlink Mobile to become a major mobile operator in the United States.” The stated goal is to complement the cellular service already provided from space with terrestrial infrastructure, with both dimensions intended to work in concert.

This acquisition comes just days after SpaceX obtained authorization from US authorities to launch 15,000 additional satellites, intended for an enhanced version of its mobile service. The company claims this new generation will be significantly more powerful than the current offering.

The convergence of these two advances, terrestrial spectrum and expanded satellite constellation, outlines the contours of an unprecedented hybrid operator, whose declared ambition is to disrupt a market dominated for decades by three established players.