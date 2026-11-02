PHP Vulnerabilities: Thirty Million Services Still Exposed, France Among the Worst Offenders

More than ten days after the release of critical security patches, nearly 30 million web services running on PHP remain vulnerable worldwide. France, with over two million unpatched services, ranks third among the most exposed countries globally.

The figures are telling. As of October 30, 2026, eleven days after the release of patches addressing the so-called PHP2Shell vulnerabilities, 29.6 million web services exposed on the Internet were still running a vulnerable version of the programming language. This is the result of continuous scanning conducted by the American cybersecurity platform Censys, which monitors all online accessible services.

Update progress is real but insufficient. On October 26, more than 32 million unpatched services were still recorded. Since the patch release on October 21, 12.4 million services have switched to a secure version. The remaining path to cover remains considerable.

France is among the least responsive countries. With just over two million unpatched services, the country ranks third worldwide, behind the United States (9.1 million vulnerable services) and Germany (3.7 million). Even more concerning: out of ten identifiable French PHP services, eight have still not received the patch, a ratio higher than the global average.

These estimates should be interpreted with caution. They rely on the PHP version declared by servers, yet 61% of them do not disclose this information. Some Linux distributions also patch the vulnerability without changing the displayed version number. Therefore, the figures represent a high estimate but are indicative of the extent of the update delay.

The situation is worsened by aging software infrastructure. Of the 30 million potentially vulnerable services, about 24 million run on PHP 8.1 or earlier versions, which the PHP Foundation no longer maintains. CERT-FR, attached to the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI), explicitly reminds in its security alert: “the publisher no longer supports PHP versions 5.x, 7.x, 8.0.x, and 8.1.x.” The most widespread version on the Internet remains PHP 7.4.33, abandoned for several years but still present on nearly seven million services.

Given the severity of the vulnerabilities, the PHP security team made the exceptional decision to release patches for PHP 7.4, 8.0, and 8.1, to be manually integrated into the source code. For even older versions, no patch is planned. The only viable solution remains migration to a recent version of the language, a process far more complex than a simple update.

Cyberattacks exploiting these vulnerabilities are already underway. CERT-FR has recorded several exploitation attempts on French territory. Researchers at Tenable highlight that these attacks are difficult to conduct at scale, as each intrusion must be adapted to the precise configuration of the targeted server. However, they can simultaneously affect many devices sharing the same software.

A first successful attack has already been documented. Hackers linked to China managed to take full control of 25 servers in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea by combining the PHP2Shell vulnerabilities with a Linux kernel vulnerability. The American cybersecurity agency CISA confirmed that both vulnerabilities are actively exploited in malicious operations.