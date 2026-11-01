NASA Seeks Volunteers to Save Hubble Telescope from Falling

Lacking its own means to raise the orbit of the famous space observatory, the American agency is calling for proposals from private companies. Without intervention, Hubble is expected to burn up in the atmosphere in the early 2030s.

Thirty-six years after its launch, the Hubble Space Telescope continues to produce valuable scientific data, but its future is compromised by an inexorably degrading orbital trajectory. NASA published an official request for information on Thursday aimed at commercial players in the space sector, inviting them to submit ideas to extend the instrument’s life or even guide it toward a controlled atmospheric reentry. Responses are expected before November 30.

The problem has been known for years. The last orbit-raising of Hubble took place in 2002 during a maintenance mission carried out by the space shuttle Columbia. The following mission, in 2009, did not include this maneuver, and the permanent retirement of the shuttles in 2011 deprived the agency of any means to correct the situation. Since then, the telescope has been gradually losing altitude, with no possibility to remedy this using NASA’s current resources.

Current projections place the destructive reentry of the device in the early to mid-2030s. To avoid this scenario, the American space agency is now exploring the commercial route. It is seeking companies capable of physically capturing the telescope and raising it to an altitude of at least 600 kilometers, compared to about 540 kilometers today. Other options are also being considered: improving the instrument’s performance or, failing that, a controlled deorbit allowing the choice of debris impact point.

This approach is not entirely new. NASA had already launched a similar consultation in 2024, without any concrete solution resulting. The renewal of this call reflects both the growing urgency of the situation and the technical difficulty of the operation: Hubble was not designed to be captured by an autonomous spacecraft, and its rescue would require orbital rendezvous and manipulation capabilities that few private operators currently master.