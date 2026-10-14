Apple launches HomeView, its first connected screen for the home

Apple opens pre-orders for its first smart home hub with a screen, the HomeView, a 7-inch device priced at $299 that centralizes control of the brand’s ecosystem for the whole family.

Apple takes a new step in consumer smart home technology with the HomeView, its first smart screen dedicated to the connected home. The product, now available for pre-order, is presented as a family hub capable of hosting up to six users within the same household.

Equipped with a 7-inch screen and a built-in speaker, the device functions as an entry point to apps, devices, and the Siri voice assistant, now powered by generative artificial intelligence. Household members can, via voice command, control various connected equipment: closing motorized shutters, activating smart locks, or managing other compatible devices.

The HomeView also includes a video monitoring feature, with the ability to simultaneously display up to nine camera streams on a single screen. This capability is especially aimed at households equipped with multiple security cameras or connected doorbells.

Priced at $299, the HomeView enters a market already occupied by competitors such as Amazon and Google, who have offered their own connected screens for several years. Apple, true to its premium pricing strategy, bets on deep integration with its ecosystem to differentiate itself.