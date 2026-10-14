SCIENCE & TECH

Apple launches HomeView, its first connected screen for the home

By

1 minute read

Apple launches HomeView, its first connected home display
Apple launches HomeView, its first connected home display

Apple opens pre-orders for its first smart home hub with a screen, the HomeView, a 7-inch device priced at $299 that centralizes control of the brand’s ecosystem for the whole family.

Apple takes a new step in consumer smart home technology with the HomeView, its first smart screen dedicated to the connected home. The product, now available for pre-order, is presented as a family hub capable of hosting up to six users within the same household.

Equipped with a 7-inch screen and a built-in speaker, the device functions as an entry point to apps, devices, and the Siri voice assistant, now powered by generative artificial intelligence. Household members can, via voice command, control various connected equipment: closing motorized shutters, activating smart locks, or managing other compatible devices.

The HomeView also includes a video monitoring feature, with the ability to simultaneously display up to nine camera streams on a single screen. This capability is especially aimed at households equipped with multiple security cameras or connected doorbells.

Priced at $299, the HomeView enters a market already occupied by competitors such as Amazon and Google, who have offered their own connected screens for several years. Apple, true to its premium pricing strategy, bets on deep integration with its ecosystem to differentiate itself.

Share this article

Interview writing

Published under the responsibility of the Entrevue editorial team, in accordance with our editorial guidelines. Our journalists may use artificial intelligence tools.

Discover the editorial team Reporting an error

Your news, according to your interests

Choose the sections and language of your newsletter. You can change your preferences at any time.

Respond to the article

Be the first to comment on this article.

Respond to this article

Comments are moderated. Promotional messages, automated emails, and abusive links are blocked.

Your first comment, or any message containing a link, may be placed pending approval.

Read also

Interview Application

Information everywhere you go

Find the latest news, alerts and your favorite sections in an experience designed for mobile.

Download the Interview app from the App Store Download the Interview app on Google Play
Interview app alerts screen: latest news alerts
Customization screen for Interview app sections
News screen of the Interview app: the featured story