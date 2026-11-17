More than seven years after Jeffrey Epstein’s death in a New York prison, the circumstances of his death continue to raise questions. Interviewed by the BBC, medical examiner Michael Freeman believes that certain injuries seen in photographs do not necessarily correspond to suicide by hanging. His observations contrast with the official conclusions of the U.S. authorities, who upheld the suicide theory.

The death of Jeffrey Epstein, found lifeless on August 10, 2019, in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, is back in the spotlight. The American financier, charged with sex trafficking of minors, was awaiting trial before the federal court. In an interview with the BBC, medical examiner Michael Freeman expressed doubts about the circumstances of his death. After studying medical documents and photographs provided by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, the expert believes that certain injuries and the position in which the body was found raise questions. According to him, several marks could be consistent with strangulation rather than suicidal hanging.

These observations must, however, be put into context. Michael Freeman did not personally examine Jeffrey Epstein’s body, and his analysis is based on documentary evidence provided to him. The presence of injuries compatible with strangulation alone does not establish the involvement of another person. The exact circumstances of a death require confronting anatomical findings with autopsy results, evidence collected at the scene, and judicial investigations. The medical examiner’s statements therefore constitute an external opinion that questions certain aspects of the case without proving that the financier was murdered.

Official conclusions still favor suicide

The autopsy performed after Jeffrey Epstein’s death concluded death by suicide by hanging. This conclusion was later upheld following investigations by U.S. federal authorities. The FBI and the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Justice examined the circumstances of his detention and the events before the body was found. Their investigations notably revealed serious failures in the monitoring of the detainee, without establishing that a homicide had been committed. The authorities thus maintained the classification of suicide despite the many questions raised by this case.

Jeffrey Epstein’s disappearance nevertheless continues to fuel debates due to the seriousness of the accusations against him and his relationships with many influential personalities. His death before trial deprived the alleged victims of the opportunity to have all accusations examined in a criminal hearing concerning him. Michael Freeman’s new statements could revive calls for clarification on the forensic elements of the case. However, they do not constitute proof sufficient to overturn the official conclusions. At this stage, suicide by hanging remains the cause of death retained by U.S. authorities.