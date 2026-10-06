Nobel Prize in Medicine: Three researchers awarded for learning to control neurons with light

Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for founding optogenetics, a discipline that enables the activation or inhibition of specific neurons in an intact brain through light pulses.

The Nobel Committee on Monday honored three scientists whose work has profoundly transformed neuroscience. Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann, and Georg Nagel were recognized for developing optogenetics, an approach that involves controlling the activity of targeted nerve cells using light.

For decades, researchers have attempted to map the role of different neuronal populations by observing the effects of brain lesions or by genetically deleting certain cells. However, these methods had significant limitations: the brain is capable of partially compensating for the loss of some neurons, and their premature elimination can disrupt the development of surrounding neural circuits. Acting on an intact brain in real time remained out of reach.

It is precisely this barrier that optogenetics has overcome. The discipline originated in the study of light-sensitive unicellular algae. These microorganisms possess proteins capable of modifying their behavior in response to light signals. Hegemann and Nagel contributed to characterizing these proteins, called opsins, and to understanding their molecular function. Deisseroth then developed methods for introducing the corresponding genes into mammalian neurons, making these cells light-sensitive in turn.

The principle is based on a highly precise logic: only neurons carrying the gene of interest integrate the photosensitive protein. A light pulse is then sufficient to activate or inhibit them, without affecting neighboring cells. Researchers thus have a tool to investigate the role of a specific neuronal population in a living animal, by observing the behavioral effects almost instantaneously.

Since its emergence in the 2000s, optogenetics has been used to study mechanisms related to memory, pain, psychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. While its direct therapeutic applications in humans remain limited and are the subject of active research, the discipline has already reshaped the way the scientific community explores the brain.