Prostate cancer: why can it develop for a long time without causing symptoms?

Prostate cancer, common in older men, can develop silently without symptoms. Screening for it, particularly through PSA testing, requires nuanced interpretation to avoid overdiagnosis. Some low-grade tumors can even be monitored rather than treated, highlighting the importance of an individualized approach.

It is among the most common cancers in men and appears primarily with advancing age. However, prostate cancer can develop for a long time without causing any symptoms. Difficulty urinating, PSA testing, digital rectal examination, biopsy: between screening and overdiagnosis, its detection presents several unique challenges.

The prostate is a small gland in the male reproductive system located below the bladder and around the beginning of the urethra. With age, its size frequently increases: this is benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), an extremely common condition that is not cancer. However, cancer can develop when certain prostate cells begin to multiply uncontrollably. Most cases appear after age 50, and some progress very slowly, sometimes to the point of never threatening the patient's life.

PSA alone cannot diagnose cancer

Localized prostate cancers are often asymptomatic. When a man experiences difficulty urinating, a weaker stream, or the need to get up several times during the night, these symptoms are frequently related to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) rather than cancer. Blood in the urine or semen can also have many other causes. In advanced stages, when the disease has spread, particularly to the bones, persistent bone pain may occur.

A blood test for PSA, a protein produced by the prostate gland, can help detect abnormalities, but it is not a specific test for cancer. PSA levels can rise due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), inflammation, or other conditions. Conversely, a low PSA level does not completely rule out the possibility of a tumor. Therefore, the doctor interprets the result in light of the patient's age, its history over time, the clinical examination, and any potential risk factors. A prostate MRI can then help identify suspicious areas and determine if biopsies are necessary.

Not all prostate cancers require immediate treatment

This is one of the major characteristics of this disease. Some tumors have a low risk of progression and can simply be actively monitored rather than treated immediately. The patient then undergoes regular checkups to ensure that the cancer is not changing its behavior. This strategy helps avoid or delay the adverse effects of treatments in men whose disease could remain low-grade for many years.

When cancer requires treatment, several options exist depending on its stage and aggressiveness. Surgery can remove the prostate, while radiation therapy can treat certain tumors through irradiation. Hormonal therapies play a significant role when the disease depends on male hormones to develop. In more advanced cancers, chemotherapy, next-generation hormone therapies, and targeted therapies may also be used, depending on the characteristics of the patient and their tumor.

The question of screening must therefore be discussed on a case-by-case basis. Unlike some cancers, there is no national organized prostate cancer screening program in France that is systematically applicable to all men. The benefit of a PSA test depends in particular on age, risk factors, and the patient's preferences, because detecting a low-grade tumor very early can also lead to examinations and treatments that might never have been necessary otherwise.

Prostate cancer illustrates a sometimes counterintuitive reality: discovering cancer does not necessarily mean immediate surgery. The key lies in distinguishing tumors likely to remain asymptomatic from those at risk of progression. This is why PSA testing, MRI, biopsies, and precise tumor analysis are complementary and must be interpreted within the framework of a genuine medical dialogue.