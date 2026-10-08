Faced with a prevalence that has quadrupled in thirty years, the World Health Organization has adopted its very first guidelines dedicated to obesity in children and adolescents. The text sets strict limits on the use of drug and surgical treatments according to age.

In 2024, approximately 170 million children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 lived with obesity worldwide, including 70 million young children between 5 and 9 years old and 100 million adolescents between 10 and 19 years old. The prevalence of this disease in this age group has quadrupled since 1990, rising from 2% to 8%. It is in this context that the World Health Organization published its first official recommendations on the subject.

The WHO document sets clear safeguards on therapeutic approaches. For children aged 0 to 9 years, the organization excludes any pharmacological treatment, bariatric surgery, and any medical device intended for weight loss. Priority is given to lifestyle interventions, supervised by health professionals.

For adolescents aged 10 to 19 years, the position is more nuanced. Authorized drug treatment may be considered, but only if a multimodal lifestyle modification program, followed under medical supervision, has not achieved the expected results. The WHO thus aims to prevent the use of medications, some of which are subject to growing commercial enthusiasm, from becoming a first-line solution among the youngest.

These guidelines come as several obesity treatments, notably GLP-1 analogues, are rapidly spreading among adults and raise questions about their possible extension to pediatric populations. The WHO chooses caution, emphasizing the need for rigorous evaluations before any expansion of indications to minor patients.