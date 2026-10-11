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POLITICS Presidential 2027

Left Primary: Despite Cyberattack, Over 105,000 Voters Have Already Voted

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Left-wing primary: despite the cyberattack, more than 105,000 voters have already cast their ballots.
Left-wing primary: despite the cyberattack, more than 105,000 voters have already cast their ballots.

The social-democratic primary appears to have overcome the significant IT difficulties that disrupted its launch. On Saturday, October 10 at 8 p.m., more than 105,000 voters had already participated in the election, out of approximately 140,000 registered, representing a provisional turnout of at least 75%. Voting continues this Sunday until 6 p.m., before the publication of results intended to distinguish Olivier Faure, Raphaël Glucksmann, Jérôme Guedj, Ségolène Royal, and Emmanuel Maurel.

The election began on Friday under difficult conditions. A cyberattack disrupted the electronic voting platform, preventing some voters from participating normally. The organizers then decided to extend the voting period until Sunday, October 11, with the agreement of the five candidates. On Saturday, the situation gradually normalized, allowing many registered voters to cast their ballots.

Significant turnout despite tensions

According to figures reported by Le Monde, the threshold of 105,000 voters was already exceeded on Saturday evening. The local sections of the Socialist Party mobilized to assist voters facing technical difficulties. The provisional turnout rate appears high relative to the total number of registered voters, although the final count will only be known after the close of the election.

This electoral mobilization comes after a particularly contentious campaign. Olivier Faure and Raphaël Glucksmann notably clashed over the strategy to adopt regarding La France insoumise. Jérôme Guedj also advocated for a clearer break with Jean-Luc Mélenchon, while Ségolène Royal and Emmanuel Maurel sought to make their own economic and social orientations heard.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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