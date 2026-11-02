The schedule for the 2027 presidential election is starting to spark debate. Invited Monday morning on BFMTV and RMC alongside Apolline de Malherbe, Raphaël Glucksmann expressed support for changing the date of the second round, currently set for Sunday, May 2, 2027, the day after Labor Day. In a context marked by several weeks of protests and violence, the Place publique candidate considers it wise to reconsider this schedule to avoid holding the vote amid heightened tensions.

The issue is not new, but it has taken on particular significance since the October mobilizations. May 1st traditionally involves major union and political gatherings. However, in 2027, this day would fall between the end of the official second-round campaign, scheduled for Friday evening, and the vote on Sunday. This proximity could raise questions about fairness between candidates, public speeches, and the resources needed to maintain order.

A concern also expressed on the right

Raphaël Glucksmann is not the only political leader questioning this schedule. Bruno Retailleau had already mentioned the difficulties that May 1st demonstrations could cause on the eve of the vote. The possible presence of candidates in the marches, while the official campaign would be over, notably raises questions about compliance with electoral rules. Despite their political differences, both leaders thus raise a shared concern about the organization of the second round.

Any potential date change would, however, need to respect the constitutional constraints governing the presidential election. No postponement decision has been announced, and the schedule remains unchanged at this stage.