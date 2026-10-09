Presidential election 2027: Gilles Platret, mayor of Chalon-sur-Saône, announces his candidacy

A new candidate is entering the race for the Élysée. Gilles Platret, a right-wing independent mayor of Chalon-sur-Saône, officially announced his candidacy for the 2027 presidential election on Thursday, October 8. Before several hundred supporters gathered at the Colisée, the former Republicans official defended a particularly firm program on immigration, Islamism, security, and work. He now intends to travel across France to gather the 500 necessary endorsements.

It was during a public meeting entitled “Let’s Talk About France” that Gilles Platret announced his decision. For more than an hour, the Saône-et-Loire elected official painted a particularly bleak picture of the national situation, denouncing the weakening of state authority, the rise of insecurity, the increase of Islamism, and the deterioration of public finances. He believes that the main political parties have failed to address the country’s difficulties and wishes to propose a candidacy independent of party apparatuses.

Immigration, Islamism, and a Return to 39 Hours

The program presented by Gilles Platret clearly positions itself on the right. The mayor of Chalon-sur-Saône notably advocates for the restoration of national borders, a significant reduction in regular immigration, and the banning of the Muslim Brotherhood as well as Islamist movements. He also proposes a law strengthening assimilation, including notably the prohibition of the veil in public spaces.

On the economic front, he wants to repeal the 35-hour workweek law and return to a 39-hour weekly work duration. He considers that increasing working hours would notably help finance pensions. Gilles Platret also sets as a goal to bring public debt below 100% of GDP and supports reducing bureaucracy as well as strengthening support for French agriculture.

A Former LR Executive Who Wants to Go It Alone

Aged 53, Gilles Platret has led Chalon-sur-Saône since 2014 and sits on the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté regional council. A former member of the UMP then the Republicans, of which he was notably a spokesperson, he left the party in 2024 and now operates under the right-wing independent label. Reelected mayor in March 2026, he became nationally known for several initiatives concerning secularism, substitute menus in school canteens, and the fight against Islamism.

His candidacy comes as several personalities are already competing for the right-wing electorate ahead of 2027, notably Bruno Retailleau, David Lisnard, and Édouard Philippe, while Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella hold a central place in the presidential debate. Gilles Platret intends to defend an autonomous line, particularly offensive on identity and institutional issues.

The mayor of Chalon-sur-Saône plans a tour of France, starting in Brittany next week, to present his project and seek the 500 endorsements from elected officials necessary to appear on the ballots.