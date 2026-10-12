“The intern won, unfortunately”: Ségolène Royal jabs Raphaël Glucksmann again after his victory

Even defeated, Ségolène Royal has not lost her knack for a sharp phrase. Coming third in the social-democratic primary won Sunday, October 11 by Raphaël Glucksmann with 66.13% of the vote, the former 2007 presidential candidate reacted with a touch of irony to her rival’s triumph. Interviewed by franceinfo, she reused the nickname “intern” she had already given him during the campaign, while assuring she would respect the voters’ choice.

“The intern won the primary, yes, unfortunately,” Ségolène Royal said after the results were announced. A statement that sums up the particularly tense relations between the two figures over the past weeks. With 66.13% of the votes, or 79,613 ballots, Raphaël Glucksmann decisively beat Olivier Faure, credited with 14.46%, and the three other candidates, including Ségolène Royal. The former minister received just over 7% of the votes, a result that clearly did not prevent her from keeping her frankness.

A rivalry marked by personal attacks

The phrase is not new. As early as September, in an interview with Libération, Ségolène Royal compared Raphaël Glucksmann to a political novice: “You don’t put an intern in charge of a company.” She then believed that the French expected experienced leaders and warned against the risk of repeating, in her view, the mistakes made with Emmanuel Macron. These statements earned her a reprimand from Patrick Mennucci, president of the primary’s organizing commission, who denounced unacceptable mockery.

But Raphaël Glucksmann had not spared his opponent either. A video broadcast in early October by Le Média showed him accusing Ségolène Royal of having done “the belly dance for Macron.” The former minister immediately denounced sexist remarks. During the last televised debate of the primary, the two candidates confronted each other directly over this sequence, before Glucksmann apologized while contesting the general accusation of sexism.

Despite this rivalry, Ségolène Royal says she wants to respect the verdict of the polls. “I will support the candidate who has been designated,” she declared on Sunday, while specifying that this support would depend on respect for left-wing values. She also said she was “very disappointed, but without regrets,” thus acknowledging her defeat without giving up her political disagreements with the president of Place publique.

A victory that does not end the divisions of the left

Raphaël Glucksmann’s large victory marks a major step in his presidential campaign. The new candidate of the social-democratic left immediately hailed a result demonstrating, according to him, that a left faithful to its values could “unite, govern and win.” He also received congratulations from François Hollande, who still entertains the hypothesis of a personal candidacy in the 2027 presidential election.