POLITICS Presidential 2027

Youth and Social Divides: Adile Farquane Confronts Gabriel Attal with His Promises

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Youth and social divisions: Adile Farquane confronts Gabriel Attal with his promises
Youth and social divisions: Adile Farquane confronts Gabriel Attal with his promises

Gabriel Attal placed youth at the heart of his Lyon rally. However, in Opinion Internationale, Adile Farquane argues that the Renaissance candidate is struggling to address the disillusionment of a generation and the divisions within the country.

Education, equal opportunities, and the future of young people featured prominently in the speech delivered by Gabriel Attal in Lyon on Saturday, October 10. The former Prime Minister notably advocated for increased salaries for teachers, mandatory middle school diplomas for entry into high school, and improved mental health support. These proposals aimed to give concrete expression to his ambition to connect with younger generations.

In his analysis for Opinion Internationale, Adile Farquane does not share the candidate's displayed confidence. The Beur FM journalist believes the problem goes beyond simply outlining measures: it concerns the credibility of political discourse after years of promises and disappointments. "Young people aren't looking for just another talented communicator: they're looking for reasons to hope in a democracy that has betrayed them," he writes.

Trust to be rebuilt

This statement encapsulates the core of his criticism. Adile Farquane describes a society riddled with social divisions and anger to which political leaders are failing to adequately respond. He accuses Gabriel Attal of underestimating the depth of this rupture, relying instead on communication methods he considers outdated.

In Opinion Internationale, the journalist also offers an interpretation of the electoral consequences of this disillusionment: it would fuel the protest vote and, according to him, favor both La France Insoumise and the Rassemblement National . His analysis thus raises a question that goes beyond the Lyon rally: how can one convince a disillusioned youth when one embodies a part of the outgoing government? For Adile Farquane, it is this test of credibility that Gabriel Attal continues to face.

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Updated on 11/10/2026 at 23:15 am

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