Jean-Luc Mélenchon will ultimately not attend TF1’s 8 PM news, where he was supposed to be invited this week. The leader of La France insoumise announced Sunday evening that he was withdrawing from this interview to protest the treatment given to Édouard Philippe during his appearance on the channel. He notably criticizes Anne-Claire Coudray for not sufficiently challenging the former Prime Minister’s statements on immigration and the recent violence. Another controversy between LFI and a major national media outlet, in a particularly tense political climate.

Invited to the Sunday news broadcast, Édouard Philippe had mentioned the involvement of young French people from immigrant backgrounds in recent violence, seeing in it notably a sign of a « failure of integration. » These remarks immediately provoked a reaction from Jean-Luc Mélenchon. The insoumis leader denounced a « disgusting discourse » and criticized the way the journalist conducted the interview. According to him, such statements should have been more strongly contested by the presenter.

Another controversy over the media treatment of political leaders

By canceling his appearance, Jean-Luc Mélenchon chooses to take his disagreement beyond the political field alone. He directly challenges TF1’s journalistic practices and the way the channel questions leading personalities. The decision comes as La France insoumise has maintained for several years a conflictual relationship with part of the media, regularly accused by its leaders of providing unfair treatment to different political sensitivities.