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Poll: 83% of French People Negatively Judge Macron's Actions, Glucksmann and Lisnard Gain Popularity

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Poll: 83% of French people disapprove of Macron's actions; Glucksmann and Lisnard are gaining in popularity
Poll: 83% of French people disapprove of Macron's actions; Glucksmann and Lisnard are gaining in popularity

Emmanuel Macron reaches a new level of unpopularity in the Odoxa political barometer published this Tuesday, October 27, by Public Sénat and the regional press. According to this survey, 83% of French respondents believe the head of state is not a good president, compared to only 16% who have a positive judgment of his actions. Negative opinions have increased by two points compared to September. At the same time, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu is also widely contested, while Raphaël Glucksmann and David Lisnard see their popularity rise.

This new survey comes in a particularly difficult context for the executive branch. The violence of October 17, social protests, debates on purchasing power, and difficulties in adopting the 2027 budget fuel political tensions. Despite government announcements regarding education, fuel, and household support measures, Emmanuel Macron continues to face significant distrust. The barometer now measures 83% negative judgments, against 16% favorable judgments, with the remainder corresponding to other responses.

Lecornu also contested, Lisnard and Glucksmann gaining ground

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also does not enjoy majority support in public opinion. According to Odoxa, 73% of respondents have a negative judgment of his actions, while 25% express a positive appreciation. These results come as the head of government seeks to obtain parliamentary compromises and respond to social demands.

The survey also reveals changes in the popularity of several personalities likely to play a role in the 2027 presidential election. Raphaël Glucksmann, winner of the social-democratic primary on October 11, sees his approval rating increase by four points. David Lisnard, mayor of Cannes and president of Nouvelle Énergie, records an eight-point rise on the same indicator, in a context of discussions with Bruno Retailleau about a possible joint right-wing candidacy.

However, these increases should not be confused with voting intentions. The barometer measures the perception of political personalities, not the choices voters would make in the first round of the presidential election. It also does not allow for certain attribution of observed variations to a particular political event.

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