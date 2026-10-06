Christine Lavarde has been elected general rapporteur of the Senate Finance Committee, becoming the first woman to hold this position. She succeeds Jean-François Husson and will be at the heart of the examination of the 2027 budget, alongside Thierry Cozic, newly elected chairman of the committee.

A first in the history of the Senate. Christine Lavarde was chosen this Monday, October 5th, by the LR senators to become the general rapporteur of the Finance Committee. The senator from Hauts-de-Seine succeeds Jean-François Husson and becomes the first woman to hold this particularly strategic position.

Christine Lavarde won a resounding victory in the internal election of the Les Républicains group , with 79 votes against 38 for Stéphane Sautarel. A specialist in public finance, she already served as the LR group's coordinator on budgetary matters and worked closely with Jean-François Husson.

A key position before the 2027 budget battle

The role of general rapporteur places Christine Lavarde at the heart of the examination of financial texts. She will be responsible for analyzing the draft budget, coordinating the work of the special rapporteurs, and participating directly in the Senate's decisions on revenue, expenditure, and amendments.

The Republicans also appointed Roger Karoutchi as first vice-president of the Senate. He received 76 votes, ahead of Stéphane Piednoir and Olivier Paccaud. Laurence Garnier, a close associate of Bruno Retailleau and spokesperson for his presidential campaign, won the other vice-presidency allocated to the LR group.

Among the Socialists, Thierry Cozic was chosen to chair the Finance Committee by 32 votes to 29 for Florence Blatrix Contat. Marie-Arlette Carlotti retains the position of quaestor, a post previously held by the Socialist Party. The new Cozic-Lavarde duo will therefore be particularly exposed when the 2027 budget reaches the Senate.