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Crisis meeting at Matignon: Retailleau leaves early, Tondelier and Bompard criticize Lecornu

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Crisis meeting at Matignon: Retailleau leaves before the end, Tondelier and Bompard slam Lecornu
Crisis meeting at Matignon: Retailleau leaves before the end, Tondelier and Bompard slam Lecornu

The meeting held this Thursday, October 22, at Matignon between Sébastien Lecornu and representatives of political parties did not lead to a common position following the violence of October 17. Summoned to discuss the security situation and responses to the crisis, the political leaders left the meeting with a deep disagreement. Marine Tondelier and Manuel Bompard strongly criticized the government’s attitude, while Bruno Retailleau left the meeting before it ended, officially due to professional obligations.

The Prime Minister wanted to obtain clear commitments from political parties regarding the condemnation of violence and the need to maintain calm during upcoming demonstrations. However, several participants reproached the executive for focusing discussions on law enforcement without providing sufficient responses to social demands. Marine Tondelier, national secretary of the Ecologists, regretted the lack of mutual understanding among those present, considering that the government failed to hear the concerns expressed by its interlocutors.

Bompard denounces a waste of time, Glucksmann demands social answers

Manuel Bompard, national coordinator of La France insoumise, also criticized the meeting, accusing the government of wasting the country’s time. Relations between LFI and the executive have been particularly tense since Mediapart’s revelations about possible pressure exerted on territorial intelligence to establish links between the Insoumis and the violence of October 17. The government denies these accusations, while Manuel Bompard announced his intention to take legal action.

Raphaël Glucksmann, candidate of the social-democratic left for the 2027 presidential election, insisted on the need to address the economic and social difficulties at the root of the mobilizations. According to him, a solely security-based response would not resolve the crisis. Bruno Retailleau left the meeting before its conclusion, citing professional obligations.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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