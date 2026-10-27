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Social networks: government wants to impose one-hour removal of calls for insurrection, the left denounces a repressive drift

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Social media: the government wants to impose the removal of calls for insurrection within one hour; the left denounces a repressive drift
Social media: the government wants to impose the removal of calls for insurrection within one hour; the left denounces a repressive drift

The government wants to strengthen control over content shared on social networks after the violence of October 17. On the eve of the Senate’s examination of the so-called “casseurs-payeurs” bill, the executive submitted on Monday, October 26, an amendment aiming to require digital platforms to remove within one hour certain content flagged by the administration, notably those calling for insurrection or serious violence against institutions. A measure that could concern services like X, TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook and already raises concerns about freedom of expression and the powers of the administration.

Government amendment No. 94 provides a fast removal mechanism for content considered particularly dangerous to public order. In case of refusal by platforms to comply with requests, the administration could initiate blocking or delisting procedures for the concerned services, according to the conditions set by the system. The executive thus wishes to prevent the rapid dissemination of messages likely to promote the organization of collective violence, in a context where authorities acknowledge having encountered difficulties anticipating certain mobilizations on social networks.

The left denounces a worrying extension of state powers

This proposal adds to several provisions already strengthened during the Senate committee’s examination of the text. The bill notably plans to expand civil liability mechanisms for participants in certain violent gatherings, with amounts that can reach 10,000 euros, as well as the possibilities of seizing social benefits, including RSA, under conditions to be set by law.

Socialist senator Marie-Pierre de La Gontrie criticizes a direction she considers excessively repressive and contrary to several fundamental legal principles. The right-wing Senate majority defends, on the contrary, the need to strengthen sanctions and facilitate compensation for victims of damage. The debate also concerns the guarantees surrounding administrative decisions to remove content and the possibilities of contesting them in court.

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Radouan Kourak

Radouan Kourak

Journalist and entrepreneur Radouan Kourak is passionate about history and politics. He is known for his analytical skills, his ability to debate, and his passion for the exchange of ideas. Discovered by Cyril Hanouna, he is a regular on television talk shows. He simultaneously manages several entrepreneurial projects in media, public affairs, and real estate, with a results-oriented and growth-driven approach.

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