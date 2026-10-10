The reform of territorial organization is causing a new political confrontation in Occitanie. The mayor of Toulouse, Jean-Luc Moudenc, proposes merging the Regions and Departments to reduce public spending and simplify administrative operations. This initiative is strongly contested by the socialist president of the region, Carole Delga, and several departmental elected officials, who defend the maintenance of local authorities.

In an opinion piece dedicated to the savings that public authorities could achieve, Jean-Luc Moudenc revisits a reform already considered under Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidency. The mayor of Toulouse believes that the multiplication of territorial levels leads to administrative redundancies, additional expenses, and sometimes confusing distribution of responsibilities. His proposal is to bring closer together, or even merge, regional and departmental structures to rationalize their functioning.

Carole Delga advocates a new stage of decentralization

Carole Delga’s response was swift. The socialist president of Occitanie disputes the idea that merging local authorities would be an effective answer to France’s budgetary difficulties. She considers that such a reform would not better meet citizens’ expectations regarding public services and instead defends a new stage of decentralization, allowing more responsibilities and resources to be given to territories.

Jean-Michel Fabre, socialist vice-president of the Haute-Garonne departmental council, also spoke out. He recalls the essential role of Departments in social policies, notably support for the elderly, child protection, disability, and funding many territorial solidarities. For supporters of this level, its disappearance or merger with the Regions could risk distancing decisions from the populations who directly depend on these services.