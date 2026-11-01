Despite the ban on two events organized by the Objectif Remigration collective, several figures from the identitarian movement met this Sunday, November 1st, in a restaurant located at the foot of BFMTV’s premises, according to CGTV. The presence of this gathering reportedly caused concern among the channel’s employees, while several dozen CRS officers were deployed around the building.

The situation is surprising. While authorities had banned a conference dedicated to « remigration, » initially scheduled for Saturday in Le Plessis-Robinson, as well as a demonstration organized Sunday in the streets of Paris, a meeting of far-right personalities ultimately took place in the immediate vicinity of BFMTV’s headquarters. According to information revealed by our colleagues at CGTV, participants gathered in a restaurant located at the foot of the news channel. This presence is all the more sensitive as these bans were decided at the request of Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, in a context of high political tensions following the racist attack in Trappes.

Worried employees, BFMTV management alerted

Still according to CGTV, this gathering sparked anger and concern among BFMTV teams. Several dozen CRS officers were reportedly mobilized to secure the surroundings of the premises, while the channel’s management, alerted to the situation, sent an internal email indicating they had not been previously informed of the event. The proximity between the restaurant hosting the participants and the premises of a national media outlet particularly worried some employees. At this stage, the full content of the management’s message has not been made public.

The two initially banned events were organized around the Objectif Remigration collective and the Polémia foundation, chaired by Jean-Yves Le Gallou, former European deputy of the National Front. The conference was to notably bring together several figures from the European identitarian movement. The prefectures of Paris and Hauts-de-Seine justified their orders by the risks of public disorder, notably in the context of the Trappes attack and calls for counter-demonstrations